Britney Spears Wishes Boyfriend Sam Asghari an Early Happy Birthday: ‘I Adore and Love Him’

Britney Spears is celebrating boyfriend Sam Asghari‘s birthday.

On Monday night, the “Toxic” singer shared a series of sexy snaps with her longtime love in honor of his upcoming 26th birthday. In the photos — which were taken against a red background — Spears cuddled up to Asghari while wearing a lacy white leotard. Asghari rocked only a pair of camouflage shorts.

“Happy early B-day to this man !!!!!” Spears, 38, captioned one of the sultry photos. “I adore and love him more than anything ….. ❤️🦁 !!!! Happy Birthday @samasghari 💋💋💋 !!!!!!”

Asghari posted the same snapshots to his own account, writing, “Best birthday gift is your smile 🖤❤️.”

The birthday posts come less than a month after Asghari revealed in a lighthearted Instagram post that the singer had broken her foot.

“When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl👌🏽,” the model wrote alongside a photo of the pair in the hospital. “My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing 💃 Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off 💪🏽 #stronger.”

The couple was first romantically linked after meeting on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video in 2016, and have been inseparable ever since, often posting loving tributes to each other on social media.

On Valentine’s Day, Asghari shared a sweet Instagram video of the couple’s horseback ride from a recent vacation. “Happy Asheghetam Day ❤️ Happy 4th valentine together my lioness @britneyspears,” he captioned the video.

For Spears’ 38th birthday in December, the fitness buff also posted a tribute to her on Instagram, writing, “We live, we laugh, we argue, and most of all we LOVE ❤️ There’s a reason why the world fell in love with you! You might be the princess of pop but mostly you’re my princess 👸.”

A source told PEOPLE at the time of Spears’ birthday that she was doing well after a tough year.

“Britney is good. She and Sam are doing well,” the source said. “She sees Sam as much as she can, but he also has his career. Britney is very supportive of it.”