Britney Spears Wishes Her LGBTQ+ Fans Happy Pride Month: ‘I Love You So Much It Hurts’

Britney Spears is celebrating Pride Month with a sweet message to her LGBTQ+ fans.

The "Womanizer" singer, 38, shared a video on Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday, wishing her special fans a happy Pride Month.

"To all my friends at the LGBTQ community, happy Pride Month," Spears said. "You guys bring so much heart, passion, and articulate everything you do. Because of you, I've had the best nights of my life. I love you so much it hurts."

Before Spears could finish her message, her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26, could be heard yelling in the background, "Go LGBTQ!"

"Baby be quiet!" Spears yelled back before putting her hands up and making a face at the camera.

The Grammy winner captioned the video, "Happy Pride Month 🌈🌈🌈🌈 !!!! I love my LGBTQ+ fans so much …. you all bring me so much joy and I am proud to support you ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 !!!! PS @samasghari…… 🤫🤫🙄😂😜💋 !!!!"

Many praised Spears for her LGTBQ+ support in the comments section of her Instagram post, including Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon.

"My new daily prayer. WE LOVE YOU!!" Rippon, 30, commented.

Asghari, who has been dating Spears since 2017, also commented on her Instagram post, writing, "Gooo 🏳️‍🌈 😂 best community @wanaynay."

Spears has long been a supporter of the LGTBQ+ community. In 2018, she was awarded the GLAAD Vanguard Award for her work at promoting equality and acceptance as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

Sarah Kate Ellis, the president and CEO of GLAAD, called Spears "an irrefutable icon" in 2018, according to Billboard.

"She is a force in the music world who has used her global platform to share messages of love and acceptance, something that the world needs today more than ever," Ellis said.

The day prior to her message for Pride Month, Spears and Asghari enjoyed a day on the beach in California, which the singer documented on her Instagram.

"All you need is love and the beach …. @samasghari 🌸👙💋 !!!!!" Spears captioned the post.

The photos included the couple holding hands while facing the ocean and laying on towels side-by-side. They also each wore face masks.