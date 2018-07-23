'It's Britney Bitch!' Britney Spears Cracks Up as Fan Quips 'Who Is It?' Ahead of Opening Line

If you don’t know, now you know.

Britney Spears broke into laughter during her weekend-long run at the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, for her Piece of Me tour when an enthusiastic fan found just the right moment to interject before she performed “Gimme More” onstage.

Zachary Gordon-Abraham yelled, “Who is it?!” as the notes of the 2007 classic started to play. Before she said the famous opening line, Spears (and her backup dancers!) couldn’t help but laugh.

“I can now be known as the guy in the crowd that made Britney laugh,” Gordon-Abraham captioned the footage of the 36-year-old singer.

Spears has been back on the road since July 12 when she performed her first Piece of Me show in Maryland.

It’s her first tour since ending her four-year Las Vegas residency on New Year’s Eve, portions of which were shown on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest to the delight of fans.

“She is very excited to be back on stage and bringing this show to the East Coast and the UK and Europe. She loves performing for her fans!” a source previously told PEOPLE.

Spears will continue her tour stops in New York and Florida through the end of July before she hops on a flight abroad, where she’ll visit the U.K., Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Belgium, Ireland and France.