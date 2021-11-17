Britney Spears Is 'Starting All Over Again' After Conservatorship's End: Source

"One can hope for a normal life for her, but it will definitely take a while for her to find her way," a source tells PEOPLE of Britney Spears

While many are excited to see Britney Spears back in control of her life now that her conservatorship has been terminated, some around her are concerned.

"One can hope for a normal life for her, but it will definitely take a while for her to find her way," a source close to the star tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "Her life was so restricted for years. It's like she is starting all over again."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Since 2008, all of Britney's personal and financial decisions have been made by her father Jamie and others under the conservatorship, which she spoke out against for the first time during a June hearing.

"I don't feel like I can live a full life," Britney said at the time, accusing Jamie of "conservatorship abuse." (Jamie — who stepped down as Britney's personal conservator in 2019 and was suspended from his role as estate conservator in September — has denied any wrongdoing.)

Britney, 39, finally regained control of her life on Nov. 12, when Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny terminated the 13-year-long conservatorship of her estate and person. Penny said that the court found the conservatorship was "no longer required" after both Britney and Jamie, 69, petitioned to end it in September.

When she learned the news, Britney "was crying and laughing at the same time," says the source. "She is so grateful for everyone that has helped her. She feels like she can finally breathe again. She called it the best day of her life."

Britney Spears Britney Spears | Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

Britney toasted the ruling at dinner in L.A. with her actor-model fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, on Nov. 14, where she had champagne "at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen," she wrote on Instagram, adding she'll be celebrating her "freedom" for the next two months. "I mean after 13 years...I think I've waited long ENOUGH!!!!"

As she figures out this new stage of life, Britney is "trying to keep things positive" and focusing on planning her wedding to Asghari, says the source. "She is still dreaming of a beach wedding in a tropical location."