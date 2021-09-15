The pop star got engaged to her boyfriend of nearly five years, Sam Asghari, on Sept. 12

Britney Spears 'Wants to Get Married as Soon as Possible' After Engagement: Source

Britney Spears is ready to walk down the aisle.

Now that the pop star, 39, is engaged to her fitness trainer-actor boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, she "wants to get married as soon as possible," a source close to Britney tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

"She would love a beach ceremony at a tropical destination," adds the source. "It will be a small wedding."

Asghari popped the question on Sept. 12, just five days after Britney's dad, Jamie, filed a petition to end the conservatorship that has ruled her life for 13 years.

"I can't f---ing believe it," she captioned an Instagram video showing off her new bling, which Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen said was designed by N.Y.C. jeweler Roman Malayev founder of Forever Diamonds.

Though Britney "knew that the engagement was coming," it was "still a surprise," says the source close to her. "Sam proposed at her house, and she loves the ring. She is ecstatic."

This will be the third marriage for Britney, who briefly wed childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004; she and ex Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, filed for divorce in 2006 after two years.

Britney made her desire to remarry known when she testified in a June 23 conservatorship hearing.

"I don't feel like I can live a full life," Britney said then of the conservatorship, under which her father and others have made her personal and financial decisions since 2008. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby."

A source close to the situation says the couple — who met on the set of her 2016 "Slumber Party" music video — could "get married whenever they want."

But the Britney source says that in the past the conservatorship "made it clear that Sam was not allowed to marry Britney. Now with Jamie more out of the picture, Sam was finally able to propose."

Because Jamie, 69, is still the conservator of Britney's nearly $60 million estate — and will continue to be until at least the next court hearing on Sept. 29 — he has begun working on the couple's prenup, according to the source close to the situation. (A Jamie source denies this.)

"Britney understands that this is necessary," says the Britney source.

As for Asghari, who joked on Instagram that they will have an "ironclad prenup to protect" his Jeep and shoe collection, he just wants Britney "to be happy," he recently told Men's Health. "Happy wife, happy life."