"They don't want me to have children — any more children," Spears said during her 30-minute address to the court

Britney Spears Says She Wants to 'Have a Baby' but Her Conservators Require Her to Have an IUD

Britney Spears gave an impassioned speech during her conservatorship hearing on Wednesday.

In her nearly 30-minute virtual address before a Los Angeles court and Judge Brenda Penny, the singer, 39, spoke out against her father Jamie Spears and her management team, alleging that she has been unable to "get married and have a baby" due to her 13-year conservatorship.

Spears - who was supported by her attorney Samuel D. Ingham III and was asked multiple times by the court to slow down so the court recorder could accurately transcribe - made claims about the conservatorship not allowing her to have more kids.

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children - any more children," Spears alleged.

"This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life! I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break and do what I want to do," said the mother of two, who shares sons Jayden, 14, and Preston, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom she finalized a divorce in 2007.

Spears has been dating boyfriend Sam Asghari since 2016 after they met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. Prior to Wednesday's hearing, Asghari shared a selfie on Instagram wearing a white shirt with the words "Free Britney."

During the hearing, Spears' father Jamie appeared virtually, along with the singer's mom, Lynne, and a statement was read on Jamie's behalf after the singer spoke. "[Jamie] is sorry to see his daughter in so much pain. [He] loves his daughter and misses her very much," his attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen said.

Earlier this year, Asghari supported his girlfriend publicly, sharing a statement exclusively with PEOPLE.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," the Family Business actor, 27, told PEOPLE exclusively. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Spears' conservatorship was first placed in 2008 with her father being named the permanent conservator of her affairs and attorney Andrew Wallet the permanent co-conservator of her estate. After Jamie stepped down due to health reasons in September 2019, Jodi Montgomery was named temporary conservator.

Then in March, Ingham asked the court to appoint Montgomery as permanent conservator instead of Jamie and "requested the resignation" of her father.

At the time, the singer reserved "the right to petition for the termination of this conservatorship." In a statement to PEOPLE earlier this year, Thoreen said Spears could file a petition to terminate her conservatorship but never has.

"Britney knows that her Daddy loves her, and that he will be there for her whenever and if she needs him, just as he always has been - conservatorship or not," added Thoreen at the time.