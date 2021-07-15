"She's really happy and excited she has new representation and feels like she's finally heading towards ending this," a source close to the situation tells PEOPLE

Britney Spears' 'Main Goal' After Hiring New Lawyer Is to Have Dad Jamie Removed as Conservator: Source

After receiving approval from an L.A. court to hire a lawyer of her choosing, Britney Spears is planning out her next steps in her conservatorship battle.

A source close to the situation tells PEOPLE exclusively the pop star, 39, has imminent plans to file a motion seeking to remove her dad, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estate.

"That's her main goal," says the source, who adds that Britney's new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, will also be asking the court to forgo a mental health evaluation for his client.

Rosengart has not responded to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

During her two recent court hearings, the singer has been vocal about not wanting to be evaluated, a step legal experts say is typically required in order to terminate a conservatorship.

Still, "she's really happy and excited that she has new representation," says the source. "She feels like she's finally heading towards ending this."

At her latest court hearing on Wednesday, Britney reportedly told Judge Brenda Penny she is "extremely scared" of Jamie, who stepped down as his daughter's personal conservator in late 2019. "This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life," she told the court.

Jamie — who remains in charge of Britney's finances after fiduciary company Bessemer Trust resigned as co-conservator of her estate — and his lawyers have not responded to multiple requests for comment. Britney was not questioned by her conservator's lawyers in court.

Since Britney's impassioned speech in court on June 23, her personal conservator Jodi Montgomery and her father Jamie have been tangling publicly.

In documents submitted to the court in late June, Jamie, 69, blamed Montgomery for Britney's "difficulties and suffering" and asked for the court to investigate the singer's claims.

The filing — which described Britney's statements in court as "heartfelt" — stated that Montgomery's nomination as conservator was never signed by Britney and that all of her "day-to-day personal care and medical treatment" have been handled by Montgomery and not Jamie.

"Mr. Spears, therefore, was greatly saddened to hear of his daughter's difficulties and suffering, and he believes that there must be an investigation into those claims," the filing read.

Montgomery hit back in a lengthy statement from her attorney, saying that she has been a "tireless advocate" for Britney and insisted that Jamie continues to approve all expenditures.

"Jamie Spears, as conservator of the estate, has a duty to make decisions in the best interests of the estate, and sometimes that has meant requested expenditures have been denied or limited," Montgomery's attorney said in the statement.