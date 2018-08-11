Britney Spears on the Upcoming 20th Anniversary of '...Baby One More Time': ‘That Went Quick’

Britney Spears has nothing but positive things to say about her single that launched her into superstardom, nearly 20 years ago.

“The whole song is about the stress that we all go through as teens,” Spears told The Guardian, as she looked back on the making of “…Baby One More Time” in October 1998.

The 36-year-old singer went on to share that while she always “knew it was a great song,” she had no idea how important it would end up being for her career.

“It was different and I loved it, [but] I don’t think you can anticipate how a song is going to be received,” she remarked.

RELATED: Britney Spears Gives Us Major ‘Baby One More Time’ Vibes in Sexy Schoolgirl Outfit During Latest Instagram Fashion Show

Britney Spears

After hearing a demo of the song, written by Max Martin, in New York, Spears agreed to go to Sweden to record the track, as well as a handful of the album’s other singles.

“I remember being so in awe of Stockholm,” Spears recalled, before explaining that she never really got a chance to explore the city. “I was out there for, like, 10 days, but we were so busy in the studio I didn’t have time to go out and explore on that first trip.”

“It all just came together and felt right,” Spears added, before calling Martin “the greatest songwriter of all time.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mickey Mouse Club Reunion? Britney Spears Says ‘I Would Definitely Show Up’

Although Spears was a relatively unknown singer at the time the song was released, it went on to become the singer’s first No. 1 hit — and to date, has sold over 10 million copies, according to Billboard.

Asked to weigh in on how she feels about the song nearly 20 years later, Spears told The Guardian that she couldn’t believe so much time had passed already.

“Wow, that went quick. It was such a fun and crazy time,” Spears remarked. “It was a bit of a blur.”