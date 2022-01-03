Britney Spears Unfollows Sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram — Days After Calling Out Family

Last month, Britney called out her family for the way they treated her and wrote about having to be her "own cheerleader" throughout her music career on Instagram

Britney Spears clicked the unfollow button on her sister.

The "Piece of Me" singer is no longer following her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram. As of Monday, Jamie Lynn is still following Britney.

The news comes amid rumors of a complicated relationship between the two sisters that came to light in the final months of Britney's legal battle to get out of her conservatorship, which ended in November.

In July, the 40-year-old singer wrote on Instagram that her conservatorship had "killed her dreams" and called out her sister specifically. "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!," Britney explained.

Following the post, the Zoey 101 star, 30, responded on her own page, but instead preached peace in the caption of her mirror selfie.

"May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit✌🏻❤️," Jamie Lynn wrote on Instagram. She later deleted the words, leaving only the emojis, after Britney appeared to mock the initial caption in a subsequent post. "May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today," the singer wrote on a video of herself dancing. Britney later deleted the line.

Just one month before, however, Jamie Lynn appeared to offer her sister support after an emotional speech during her court hearing.

"Since the day I was born, I've only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls—. I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere," she said in the video on her Instagram story at the time. "This situation does not affect me either way, because I'm only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness."

Last week, Britney took a deep dive into some sensitive subjects involving her family, and how the power of prayer and reflecting on her career accomplishments are helping propel her forward.

"I had an experience three years ago where I stopped believing in God," Britney wrote. "From every angle I was being hurt for no reason and my family was hurting me. I went into a state of shock and the way I coped was being [in] fake denial. It was too much to really face."

"Honestly my family embarrassed me and hurt me deeply," she wrote, adding that "tooting my own horn and seeing my past accomplishments reflecting back at me actually helped" in overcoming her insecurities — appearing to reference how she listed her achievements the week before in a separate Instagram post.

Britney has previously claimed that she underwent conservatorship abuse. She has blamed her family, including her father Jamie, for such abuse in the past. (Jamie has denied wrongdoing. Jamie Lynn and their mother, Lynne, have also denied wrongdoing.)

Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn is gearing up for the release of her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, out Jan. 18. In November, PEOPLE got an exclusive first-look, and the actress finally reveals both the internal and external struggles she faced in 2007, when she became pregnant with Maddie at just 16 years old.