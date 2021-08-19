"The housekeeper was holding her phone and Britney tried to knock it out of her hands," says a source, who claims that the singer "didn't hit anyone"

Britney Spears Under Investigation for Allegedly Striking Employee During 'Dispute' at Home: Police

Britney Spears is being investigated by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department for an alleged misdemeanor battery incident.

Capt. Eric Buschow confirms to PEOPLE that the singer is the suspect in a battery investigation after an employee reported that Spears, 39, "struck them during a dispute" inside her home. However, a source close to Spears tells PEOPLE that the report is a complete fabrication.

"Ultimately that investigation will be forwarded to the attorney's office for review. It's a minor misdemeanor battery [investigation]," Capt. Buschow tells PEOPLE, adding that there were no injuries reported.

Another insider close to Spears, however, tells PEOPLE she "didn't hit anyone."

"The housekeeper was holding her phone and Britney tried to knock it out of her hands," says the insider.

Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart has not commented on the incident.

Buschow declined to "discuss the particulars" of the incident but explained that misdemeanor battery occurs when there is "physical contact" with another person.

TMZ reports that the dispute happened after the employee took Spears' dog to the veterinarian and they argued about the dog's well-being. Capt. Buschow and Spears' lawyer have not commented on the specifics of the dispute.

The incident comes just several days after her father Jamie Spears said he would not step down as her estate conservator until "the time is right."

"Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court," Jamie's lawyer stated in a new filing. "In order to reach that result, the Court should encourage all interested parties to meet and confer in order to resolve those pending matters in the best interests of Ms. Spears."

Britney has called for the removal of her father as estate conservator for months and has accused him of conservatorship abuse. Her attorney filed a petition asking that he be removed from his role. Britney's personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, previously said Britney's medical team expressed support for the move.

Although rejected by a judge, Rosengart also requested that a court date be moved up to consider his removal as estate conservator.