Britney Spears Gives Closet Tour as She's Granted Permanent Restraining Order Against Sam Lutfi

Britney Spears is now the proud owner of a very organized closet.

On Thursday, the pop singer, 37, posted a video on Instagram where she gave her followers a peek inside her newly-color-coordinated closet.

Standing in front of racks of clothes, Britney wore an off-the-shoulder crop top, tiny denim shorts, and her blonde hair in a messy ponytail as she excitedly said to the camera, “I just got home! Guess what the housekeepers just did to my closet?”

The “Toxic” singer then turned around and walked toward her hangers, before taking control of the camera and panning through the endless wall of her clothes — all now coordinated by color, pattern, style, and season.

“All whites, color organization! All bright, all flowers, all hoodies, all blue, all black,” Britney said as she films through her closet. “All red, all black, all nighties, all winter, sweats, jackets.”

The pop star captioned her video tour with, “New Closet … A New World 😜”

Britney posted the Instagram video as news broke that she was officially granted a permanent, 5-year restraining order against her former manager, Osama “Sam” Lutfi.

During a court hearing on Thursday, the judge ruled that Lutfi, who previously worked with the singer in the 2000s, must stay at least 200 yards away from Britney, her parents and her two sons, The Blast reports.

In California courts, a “permanent” restraining order typically only last for 5 years, according to the Judicial Branch of California. After that, defendants can ask for a new one to remain protected.

The legal decision comes one month after Britney was granted a temporary restraining order against Lutfi “to prevent future harm and further psychological trauma,” according to documents obtained by PEOPLE in May.

Per the documents, “Mr. Lutfi has sent harassing and threatening texts and tweets to Ms. Spears’ family.” In addition to the pop star, the request asked that the order cover her dad Jamie, 66, mom Lynne, 64, sister Jamie Lynn, 28, and sons Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12.

Lutfi began harassing Britney and those around her shortly after the performer checked into an all-compassing wellness treatment facility in April, the singer’s attorney said in the court documents.

Britney Spears and Sam Lutfi J. Merritt/Getty; Sam Lutfi/Twitter

“Lutfi began a new campaign of harassment against Ms. Spears and her family,” the docs read. “In the last week alone, Mr. Lutfi has made dozens of disparaging and threatening comments on social media and in interviews. He has sent threatening texts to Ms. Spears’ family, he has leaked confidential information, and is considering releasing more of Ms. Spears’ (actual and fabricated) private information. … Mr. Lutfi’s actions threaten Ms. Spears’ safety and well-being.”

According to The Blast, Lutfi’s opposition filing states he has not contacted Britney since 2009 and claims he was disparaged by the singer in an April 23 Instagram post.

While Britney was in the treatment facility, a “Free Britney” movement began on social media. The pop star broke her silence on Instagram, accusing Lutfi of sharing alleged emails from her.

Britney wrote at the time: “There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment.”

The same day Britney’s team filed the restraining order request, Lutfi tweeted alluding to the filing.

“First Amendment,” Lutfi tweeted alongside an American flag emoji, later adding: “this isn’t 2008 no one believes all their lies any longer #timesUp”

In court on Thursday, Britney’s father testified about the threatening text messages, explaining that Lufti allegedly sent one to Jamie Lynn’s husband Jamie Watson, offering to help change Britney’s conservatorship and put her mother in charge, The Blast reports.

Jamie also reportedly said that he was upset Lutfi was allegedly attacking his family and trying to “disassemble the conservatorship,” according to the outlet.

Lutfi’s attorney, meanwhile, reportedly argued on Thursday that he has not attempted to contact Britney and was not behind the “#FreeBritney” campaign.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Lutfi’s attorney Marc Gans said: “We think the restrictions on speech are unconstitutional and are considering appealing.”

Lutfi previously worked with Britney in the 2000s. Following Britney’s 2008 health crisis, she and her family cut ties with Lutfi.

The singer’s legal and personal wellbeing has been under the control of a conservatorship overseen by her dad, and Britney successfully obtained a restraining order against Lutfi in 2009.