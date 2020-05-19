Britney Spears Tops Rolling Stone's Greatest Debut Singles List with '...Baby One More Time'

Released in 1999 when Britney Spears was just 16 years old, the song spent 32 weeks on the Hot 100, is the fifth best-selling single by a female artist and has generated more than 285 million streams in the U.S.

Britney Spears is making history with her debut single just days after celebrating the 20th anniversary of her record-breaking album Oops!...I Did It Again.

On Tuesday, Rolling Stone released their "100 Greatest Debut Singles of All Time" rankings list, and Spears is sitting pretty at the top with "...Baby One More Time."

Released in 1999 when Spears was just 16 years old, the song spent 32 weeks on the Hot 100, is the fifth best-selling single by a female artist and has generated more than 285 million streams in the U.S.

“I knew it was a great song. It was different and I loved it, [but] I don’t think you can anticipate how a song is going to be received," Spears — whose music video for the track spawned a school girl outfit revolution — told The Guardian in 2018 about the hit.

On Saturday, Spears, 38, celebrated the anniversary of her Oops!...I Did It Again album with an Instagram post featuring a compilation of clips from the song's promo run.

“Thank you to whoever made this ….. I just nearly dropped my phone I wasn’t expecting it 😂😂😂 !!!!!” Spears wrote alongside the video. “20 years since the Oops! 😳 album …. the anticipation and the butterflies 🦋🦋🦋 I felt before it came out were crazy …. all of my expectations were exceeded!!!!”

“And it’s all thanks to you folks …. thank you for sticking with me and growing with me,” she continued. “I am one Lucky girl ⭐️😉. God Bless and thank you all 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 !!!!!! PS you see even 20 years ago I still liked to twirl 🌀🌸🌸✨ !!!!”