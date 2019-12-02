19 Iconic Britney Spears Throwback Photos That'll Have You Nostalgic for the '90s The queen of pop has kept her reign going strong since her days as a Mouseketeer By Diane J. Cho ellipsis More Previous Applications View All Start Slideshow Next Image zoom Instagram Spears was always destined to be a star! Here she is as a teeny tot, already serving looks in a pink-and-white dress and big loose curls. 1 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Britney Spears/Instagram Oh, baby, baby – she’s been adorable since she was a baby! The star could not look any cuter posing between her parents Jamie and Lynn Spears. 2 of 20 Applications View All Image zoom This Mickey Mouse Club Mouseketeer was cast on the hit ’90s show, alongside now-famous castmates Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling. 3 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Britney Spears/Instagram Fun fact: Spears is the middle child. She has an older brother, Bryan, and little sister, Jamie Lynn. 4 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Image zoom The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty This U.S. Open outfit screams the ’90s, from the thin-framed glasses and pigtails to her mini skirt and sneakers. 5 of 20 Applications View All Image zoom Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage We would give ANYTHING for a Britney Spears and ‘NSYNC reunion. 6 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom We can’t apologize for the wave of nostalgia that just hit you when you saw the star’s 1999 Got Milk ad. 7 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom REX/Shutterstock Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and the teen sensation snapped this amazing photo back in April 1999 in Tampa, Florida. 8 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Image zoom BOSTON HERALD/REX/Shutterstock It’s impossible to choose the best thing in this photo: Is it Joey Fatone’s red hair? Chris Kirkpatrick’s braids? J.C. Chasez’s sunglasses? It’s probably Britney’s high pony. 9 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Source: Britney Spears Instagram The star posted this #TBT of her hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio back in the day and we have so many questions… 10 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Dave Hogan/Getty Here’s Brit living her best life in Paris after the release of her second studio album, Oops I Did It Again. 11 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage This photo of Spears next to Jennifer Lopez proves that true star power is ageless. 12 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage Ah, young love. Spears and her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake were all smiles during a charity basketball game. 13 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Here the former flames are seen on the carpet at the Grammys when Timberlake still wore his hair in tight, bleach-blonde curls. 14 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage The queen of pop performed alongside the king, Michael Jackson, in 2001 during his 30th anniversary celebration. 15 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage The star is seen cheesing next to former TRL host Carson Daly. 16 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Spears must have been feeling the heat, posing with ’90s heartthrobs 98 degrees. 17 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Youtube Of course, no Britney flashback is complete without a shot from her iconic “…Baby, One More Time” music video, which launched her straight to superstardom (and made us consider pigtails a viable hairstyle). 18 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage Everyone talks about the star’s double-denim VMAs look, but we think this glam Grammys ensemble from 2000 should get more love. 19 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Replay gallery Share the Gallery Up Next Cancel Start Slideshow Next Share the Gallery Advertisement Everything in This Slideshow Advertisement EDIT POST

