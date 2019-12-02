19 Iconic Britney Spears Throwback Photos That'll Have You Nostalgic for the '90s

The queen of pop has kept her reign going strong since her days as a Mouseketeer
By Diane J. Cho
December 02, 2019 03:09 PM

1 of 20

Instagram

Spears was always destined to be a star! Here she is as a teeny tot, already serving looks in a pink-and-white dress and big loose curls.

2 of 20

Britney Spears/Instagram

Oh, baby, baby – she’s been adorable since she was a baby! The star could not look any cuter posing between her parents Jamie and Lynn Spears.

3 of 20

This Mickey Mouse Club Mouseketeer was cast on the hit ’90s show, alongside now-famous castmates Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling.

4 of 20

Britney Spears/Instagram

Fun fact: Spears is the middle child. She has an older brother, Bryan, and little sister, Jamie Lynn.

5 of 20

The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

This U.S. Open outfit screams the ’90s, from the thin-framed glasses and pigtails to her mini skirt and sneakers.

6 of 20

Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

We would give ANYTHING for a Britney Spears and ‘NSYNC reunion.

7 of 20

We can’t apologize for the wave of nostalgia that just hit you when you saw the star’s 1999 Got Milk ad.

8 of 20

REX/Shutterstock

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and the teen sensation snapped this amazing photo back in April 1999 in Tampa, Florida.

9 of 20

BOSTON HERALD/REX/Shutterstock

It’s impossible to choose the best thing in this photo: Is it Joey Fatone’s red hair? Chris Kirkpatrick’s braids? J.C. Chasez’s sunglasses? It’s probably Britney’s high pony.

10 of 20

Source: Britney Spears Instagram

The star posted this #TBT of her hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio back in the day and we have so many questions… 

11 of 20

Dave Hogan/Getty

Here’s Brit living her best life in Paris after the release of her second studio album, Oops I Did It Again.

12 of 20

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

This photo of Spears next to Jennifer Lopez proves that true star power is ageless.

13 of 20

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ah, young love. Spears and her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake were all smiles during a charity basketball game.

14 of 20

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Here the former flames are seen on the carpet at the Grammys when Timberlake still wore his hair in tight, bleach-blonde curls.

15 of 20

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The queen of pop performed alongside the king, Michael Jackson, in 2001 during his 30th anniversary celebration.

16 of 20

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The star is seen cheesing next to former TRL host Carson Daly.

17 of 20

The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

Spears must have been feeling the heat, posing with ’90s heartthrobs 98 degrees.

18 of 20

Youtube

Of course, no Britney flashback is complete without a shot from her iconic “…Baby, One More Time” music video, which launched her straight to superstardom (and made us consider pigtails a viable hairstyle).

19 of 20

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Everyone talks about the star’s double-denim VMAs look, but we think this glam Grammys ensemble from 2000 should get more love.

