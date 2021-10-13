Britney Spears Says She's 'Thinking of Releasing a Book Next Year' and Asks Fans for Title Ideas

Britney Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears announced earlier this week that she had "finally finished writing" her own memoir, titled Things I Should Have Said

Britney Spears is considering putting pen to paper very soon.

The 39-year-old pop star revealed in an Instagram caption Tuesday that she is open to publishing a book in 2022. This comes after Britney after her father Jamie Spears was officially suspended as conservator of her estate late last month.

"Psssssss also great news … I'm thinking of releasing a book 📚 next year 😜 but I'm having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help!!!!" wrote Britney. "Option #1 … 'S---, I really don't know' Option #2 … 'I really care what people think' 😂🙄🤷🏼‍♀️!!!! What do you guys think 🤔🤔🤔????"

On Sept. 29, a Los Angeles judge suspended Jamie, 69, from his role overseeing Britney's $60 million fortune. Accountant John Zabel has been appointed the temporary conservator of her estate through the end of the year.

The singer, who celebrated with a vacation to French Polynesia with her new fiancé Sam Asghari, addressed fans on Twitter Monday, expressing her delight at Jamie's suspension after 13 years of living under a conservatorship he controlled.

"I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction!!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it ... " she wrote.

Britney's next court hearing is set for Nov. 12, and as her legal team prepares the pop star for a life without the legal arrangement, a source told PEOPLE that she is "very hopeful" and "thinks everything will be totally different with Jamie out of her life."

After being removed from his role as conservator, however, her father has insisted that he only ever had his daughter's best interest at heart.

"Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father," a statement released by Jamie's attorney Vivian Thoreen on Sept. 30 read.

"This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children," it continued. "For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required."

Earlier this week on Monday, Britney's sister Jamie Lynn Spears shared that she had "finally finished writing" her upcoming memoir titled Things I Should Have Said. She started writing the book shortly after her daughter Maddie's "life-changing accident" in 2017. (Maddie, now 13, nearly drowned after falling off an ATV when she was 8.)

"I felt a strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way," Jamie Lynn, 30, announced on Instagram Monday.