Britney Spears Thanks Attorney Mathew Rosengart for Helping 'Change' Her Life
Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears was suspended as conservator of her estate last week
Britney Spears is expressing her gratitude toward her attorney Mathew Rosengart, one week after her father Jamie Spears was suspended as conservator of her estate.
The pop star, 39, took to Instagram on Wednesday to offer a shout-out to Rosengart, who has been representing her as she fights to end the conservatorship she's been under for the past 13 years.
"Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life!!!!" Spears wrote as the conclusion of a lengthy caption, adding a rose emoji.
Thanks in part to Rosengart, Spears won a huge victory on Sept. 29 when a Los Angeles judge suspended Jamie, 69, from his role overseeing his daughter's $60 million fortune. Accountant John Zabel has been appointed the temporary conservator of Spears' estate through the end of the year.
The "Hold It Against Me" singer, who celebrated with a vacation to French Polynesia with new fiancé Sam Asghari, addressed fans on Twitter on Monday, expressing her delight at Jamie's suspension.
"I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it ... " she wrote alongside a video of herself set to "Fade" by Kanye West.
Spears' next court hearing will come on Nov. 12, and as her legal team prepares the pop star for a life without the legal arrangement, a source told PEOPLE this week that she is "very hopeful" and "thinks everything will be totally different with Jamie out of her life."
Still, the source added that because Spears has had every decision made for her since 2008, "no one knows if she will be able to care for [herself] if the conservatorship is eliminated… It's going to be difficult for her to create a whole new life after so many years of restrictions."
As the team continues to look forward and focus on the future, Rosengart told PEOPLE after last week's hearing that he will be focused on "communications between Jamie Spears and Jamie Spears' counsel, and we will go where the facts lead us."
He also said he would be looking into potential "financial misconduct" committed by Jamie; in court, the attorney accused Jamie of "reaping millions of dollars from his daughter's estate."
In a statement issued Thursday morning by Jamie's attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen, the attorney said that Jamie "loves his daughter Britney unconditionally" and defended his role as estate conservator.
"Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney's estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer," Thoreen wrote in a statement, before adding, "Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters."
In court on Wednesday, Thoreen also insisted that Jamie has made all decisions in his daughter's "best interest."