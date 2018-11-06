Britney Spears Teaches Sexy Moves to Aspiring Shirtless Backup Dancers Ahead of Her Vegas Residency

Britney Spears is showing the men how it’s done!

As she prepares for her upcoming Las Vegas residency, the singer, 36, shared two videos of her backup dancer auditions to Instagram on Monday.

“Teachin’ the new boys some new moves at auditions 😉 #BritneyDomination” she teased in the caption of the first video, which features Spears — wearing plaid shorts, a hot pink sports bra, and sneakers — reviewing the steps of the dance alongside several shirtless men.

In the second video, Spears and the dancers kick it into gear and begin their routine to “Scream & Shout” — a song the singer collaborated on with will.i.am in 2013.

As the lights flicker on and off in the video, the guys are heard cheering to Spears’ twerking, before they all begin to dance in unison.

“Who do you think is going to make the cut for my new show?!” Spears asked her followers in the second video’s caption.

The singer recently announced her return to Las Vegas with a new residency show, titled Domination, just nine months after wrapping her Piece of Me show.

Domination will launch at Park Theater at Park MGM, which is the same venue where Lady Gaga, Cher, Bruno Mars, and Aerosmith will be performing their respective shows.

Her first show is scheduled for February 2019.

Britney Spears Kevin Mazur/BCU18/Getty

The pop star is no stranger to sharing her moves on social media. Recently, Spears shared a video of her dancing with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, who came to visit her ahead of her Piece of Me tour show in Belgium.

“@samasghari came to visit me in Belgium, so we danced before my show! What a perfect night 👠🦁🇧🇪 #PieceOfMe,” she captioned an Instagram video from August of the two dancing to “Despacito.”

Also in the clip, Asghari, 24, can be seen pulling Spears in for a sweet kiss as she screams, “Before my show!”

Spears then shared a photo of the two posing arm in arm, seemingly moments after their dance.

The pair were first romantically linked after meeting on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video. They’ve been inseparable since, going on cozy date night dinners, attending friends’ birthday parties and celebrating special occasions together — including Spears’ birthday and Valentine’s Day.

After their initial meeting, Spears dug up his phone number out of her bag nearly “five months later,” she revealed in a January 2017 radio interview.

“I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” she said. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.”

And in July, the personal trainer opened up about how he won his lady love over.

“She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney,’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry. What’s your name again?'” Asghari explained during an interview with Men’s Health. “I tried to be funny. I don’t think anybody got it.”