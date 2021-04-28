The pop star said in an Instagram post that she has been trying to "run a lot and try to eat clean and be mindful with my food"

Britney Spears Talks Being 'Mindful' with Food as She Tries to 'Get in Shape'

Britney Spears is getting in shape — mindfully!

The pop star, 39, shared on Instagram Tuesday that she's been being mindful about her nutrition lately as she tries to keep up with her fitness trainer boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

"In the past two weeks I've said that's it ... I have got to get in shape considering my boyfriend's body is hotter than hot 🔥🔥🔥 !!!!" Spears wrote in the caption for an Instagram Reel of herself posing in several different bikinis.

"I was like S— where the hell am I supposed to start 😂🤣🤭," she continued, before explaining that she's been trying to "run a lot and try to eat clean and be mindful with my food unless I cheat, like last night when I ate a container of peanuts 🥜🥜🥜🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️ !!!!"

Spears then underscored the importance of feeling comfortable and confident over trying to fit a certain aesthetic.

"And then it hit me ... I might look better but I felt too vulnerable in my skin being this small !!!! I didn't like it so I started boxing so now I feel stronger too 🥊🥊🥊 !!!!" she said. "We all have our own ways to work on our bodies and I respect that cause we all should."

"... I just hope I don't see an @innout burger any time soon 🍔🍔🍔😂😂😂 !!!!" she joked in conclusion.

Earlier on Tuesday, Spears gave fans a peek into what she's been eating lately: a sandwich inspired by Schlotzsky's sandwich chain in New York.