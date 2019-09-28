Britney Spears Says She's Taking Time to 'Focus on What I Really Want' Amid Indefinite Work Hiatus

Image zoom Britney Spears Matt Baron/Rex/Shutterstock

Britney Spears is taking some time to focus on herself.

On Friday, over six months after she announced she would be taking an indefinite break from work, Spears, 37, opened up about how she’s been spending her time, as she joked that she hoped her fans “haven’t forgotten about me!!”

“I’m taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow of images showing the star on stage.

“I’ve been working nonstop, well, since I was 8 years old in the business. Sometimes it’s good to stop and reflect,” she said. “Miss you all … I really do have the best fans in the world.”

Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari praised the mother of two for her candid post, commenting “Respect” along with a wolf emoji.

Spears announced she would be taking a step away from the spotlight in January, as she supported her father Jamie following his life-threatening colon rupture.

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family,” Britney explained in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time. “We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me.”

Image zoom (L-R) Jamie and Britney Spears Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Spears’ post on Friday came over a week after her father was cleared of child abuse charges following an alleged altercation with his 14-year-old grandson Sean Preston.

Earlier this month, the pop star’s ex-husband Kevin Federline and his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan filed a police report, alleging that the singer’s father physically abused Sean during a visit at his home on Aug. 24.

Though Jamie has since stepped down as her primary conservator, the move is only temporary.

A source recently told PEOPLE the 67-year-old Spears patriarch “never stepped down fully” from the responsibilities of overseeing his daughter’s personal affairs.

“He will continue to be the conservator,” the source said. “Britney and Jamie always had a complicated relationship. Her dad can be very stern, firm and stubborn. Britney many times rebelled against him.”

According to court documents, filed in Los Angeles and obtained by PEOPLE, a judge approved the singer’s longtime “care-manager” Jodi Montgomery to temporarily take over and was granted the “same powers” previously granted to Jamie.

PEOPLE also confirmed that Spears and Federline recently came to a new child custody arrangement which gives Spears 10 percent of custodial rights and Federline 90 percent. Spears’ visits are required to be supervised, Kaplan said.

Image zoom Britney Spears Steve Granitz/WireImage

Earlier this month, an insider told PEOPLE how Britney was “upset” with her father and couldn’t “believe that her dad would jeopardize her relationship with her boys.”

The insider added, “Britney is always terrified that she will lose custody.”