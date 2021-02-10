"Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens," the singer wrote on Instagram

Britney Spears Says She'll 'Always Love Being on Stage' but Is Taking Time to 'Be a Normal Person'

After decades in the spotlight, Britney Spears is taking time to enjoy her everyday life.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old singer shared a 2017 clip of herself performing her hit song "Toxic" on Instagram while assuring her fans she's recently been "enjoying the basics" of life.

"I'll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person," Spears wrote. "I love simply enjoying the basics of every day [sic] life !!!! Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories !!!!"

"We all have so many different bright beautiful lives 🌹🌸🌷🌼!!!" she added. "Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens 📷✨ !!!!"

Spears' post comes just a day after her boyfriend Sam Asghari shared a sweet message with PEOPLE about the couple's future following the release of The New York Times' unauthorized documentary, Framing Britney Spears.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," Asghari — who also spoke out against Spears' dad, Jamie, on Tuesday — told PEOPLE exclusively. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.

Last week, Spears' social media manager, Crowd Surf cofounder Cassie Petrey, hit back at conspiracy theories that the superstar is not in control of her own social media accounts or is trying to send messages through her posts.

"She has stated many times that she creates the posts, but people continue to believe conspiracy theories over what Britney says over and over again," Petrey wrote in her Tuesday post. "Britney is not 'asking for help' or leaving secret messages in her social media. She is literally just living her life and trying to have fun on Instagram."