Britney Spears Is 'Taking a Break' from Instagram, Says Source: 'It Was Her Decision' to Deactivate Her Page

Britney Spears has killed the lights on her Instagram account — at least for now.

On Monday the pop star, 39, had fans buzzing on social media after her page was mysteriously taken down, but a source close to her tells PEOPLE that she "is taking a break, as many celebrities do."

"It was her decision, and nothing else should be read into it," adds the source. "She is in a great place, legally and personally."

Spears tweeted, "Don't worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I'll be back soon 💋🌹✨"

Indeed, Britney's move to deactivate her Instagram comes amid her recent engagement to her fitness-instructor-model boyfriend Sam Asghari and legal wins in her ongoing conservatorship case.

Asghari, 27, popped the question on Sept. 12, just days after Britney's dad, Jamie, filed a petition to end the conservatorship that has ruled her life for 13 years.

"I can't f---ing believe it," she captioned an Instagram video showing off her new bling.

In a follow-up post, she wrote about her engagement, "Words can't even say how shocked I am 💍 … geez although the asshole was way overdue 😜 !!!! It was definitely worth the wait."

"Yes world … that beautiful f—ing man in that picture is MINE 😍 !!!" she added of Asghari. "I'm so blessed it's insane 🌹🌹🌹 !!!!"

This will be the third marriage for Britney, who briefly wed childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004; she and ex Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, filed for divorce in 2006 after two years.

Britney made her desire to remarry known when she testified in a June 23 conservatorship hearing.

"I don't feel like I can live a full life," Britney said then of the conservatorship, under which her father and others have made her personal and financial decisions since 2008. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby."

Since Jamie, 69, is still the conservator of Britney's nearly $60 million estate — and will continue to be until at least the next court hearing on Sept. 29 — he has begun working on the couple's prenup, according to a source close to the situation. (A Jamie source denies this.)

"Jamie is working on finding a lawyer to do the prenup. Because it involves finances and he's still officially Britney's estate conservator, he is figuring out the details," the source close to the situation explains. "It has to be a divorce lawyer who handles the prenup."

Adds a second Britney source: "She understands that this is necessary."

After fans — including Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer — suggested that Britney get a prenup ahead of their wedding, Asghari joked that he'd be signing an "ironclad" agreement to protect his own belongings.

"Thank you to everyone who is concerned about the prenup," he wrote on Instagram along with two crying-laughing emojis. "Of course, we're getting an ironclad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day."