Britney Spears 'Strongly Opposes' Her Father Jamie's Return as Her Sole Conservator in New Court Filing

Britney Spears objects to her father Jamie returning to his role as her sole conservator, PEOPLE can confirm.

According to a court filing submitted on Monday in Los Angeles and obtained on Tuesday, the singer, 38, "strongly opposes" having her 68-year-old father — who stepped down from his role of overseeing her conservatorship last year after more than a decade — return as the sole conservator of her affairs and finances.

Spears now "strongly prefers" that Jodi Montgomery, the licensed conservator who took over Jamie's post in September, "continue in that role as [she] has done for nearly a year," the documents say.

"We are now at a point where the conservatorship must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes," Spears' court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, says in the filing.

"Without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, BRITNEY would like Ms. MONTGOMERY's appointment as conservator of her person to be made permanent."

Spears is also "strongly opposed" to Jamie "continuing as sole conservator of her estate" and instead "strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role," according to the documents.

Her new requests will likely be "aggressively contested" by Jamie, though they are "in her best interests," Spears' attorney says in the filing.

Britney "does not want to perform at this time" and would like to hire a law firm with “substantial expertise in handling contested litigation in a highly complex case such as this one through trial,” according to the court filing.

A representative for Spears and an attorney for Jamie did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Spears was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008, with the court originally naming her father the permanent conservator of her person and attorney Andrew Wallet the permanent co-conservator of her estate. Wallet retired from his role as co-conservator last year.

In September 2019, Jamie stepped down as the permanent conservator due to "personal health reasons” and Montgomery took his place.

As conservator, Montgomery has the power to communicate with medical personnel regarding Spears and has access to any and all records regarding Spears' medical treatment, diagnosis and testing.

In May, the conservatorship was extended until Aug. 22 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Jamie told the New York Post's Page Six earlier this month that the #FreeBritney movement, which aims to get Spears' conservatorship terminated, “is a joke.”

"All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world don't have a clue," he said. "It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else’s business."