Britney Spears Spanks Andy Cohen (and Reminisces on That Infamous Madonna Kiss!) at NYC Concert

It’s Britney, bitch!

Tuesday night, Britney Spears took the stage for the second sold-out show of her Piece of Me tour at Radio City Music Hall — and PEOPLE was there!

For nearly two hours the pop icon delighted fans, unleashing a nonstop medley of numbers from her modern-classic canon of hits, giving a shoutout to the queen of pop — and even bringing out a surprise guest.

Britney Spears Kevin Mazur/BCU18/Getty

After opening the show with “Work Bitch” and “Womanizer,” she addressed the crowd and reminisced on her last performance in the legendary venue.

“This is my favorite city: the big Apple! How you guys doin’? The last time I was on this stage, I kissed a girl — her name was Madonna!” Spears said, eliciting “Yas queens!” from the audience while referencing her then-shocking lip-lock during a performance with Madge at the 2003 VMAs.

Britney Spears Kevin Mazur/BCU18/Getty Images

Following her trip down memory lane, the consummate entertainer seamlessly breezed through smashes from her nearly 20-year career, from “… Baby One More Time” and “Oops! … I Did It Again,” to “Gimme More” and “Me Against the Music” (which included the choreography from her music video with Madonna).

After a slew of costume changes and a nostalgia-fueled dance break to some Missy Elliott hits (including “Work It” and “Get Ur Freak On”), Spears summoned a special guest to join her onstage for a steamy performance of her Blackout-era fan-favorite “Freakshow”: Andy Cohen!

Britney Spears; Andy Cohen Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Theo Wargo/Getty

Spears — as she famously did with a different man each night during her long-running Las Vegas residency — led a harness-clad Cohen around the stage on a leash and spanked him. When the song ended, Spears presented Cohen with a tour T-shirt and asked the crowd to give him some love.

“I think you all know who this is! Give it up for him!” she said. “Thank you! Oh yeah, a T-shirt, of course! Oh my goodness, awesome! Cool!”

Britney walked @Andy across stage for "Freakshow" and then said "Ow… ears… he's loud!" and it was incredible. pic.twitter.com/Y2SSB5DiYT — T. Kyle (@tkylemac) July 25, 2018

The morning after the concert, Cohen opened up about the experience on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy, responding to fan theories that Spears forgot — or didn’t know! — the Watch What Happens Live host’s name. “So what the press is saying is … basically, I said I was Mariah Carey-ed. She says, ‘I think you all know who this is. Give it up for him.’ My take on this is: First of all: Why would Britney know my name? She’s Britney, bitch! … I’m am a mortal! And Britney is Britney. … I don’t [think she knows who I am]. She gave me what I want. I don’t need to think that she would even really know who I am. … I mean it’s pretty funny, right?”

Britney Spears Kevin Mazur/BCU18/Getty Images

As the show wound down, Spears finished strong with another mélange of sonic confections, ending the electric show with “Toxic,” “Stronger,” “(You Drive Me) Crazy” and “Till the World Ends” as confetti rained from Radio City’s art deco ceiling.

The Asia leg of the tour wrapped July 3; the North American dates will conclude next week with three shows in Hollywood; and Spears will play across Europe Aug. 4 – Sept. 1.

Spears’s Piece of Me tour is her first time out on the road since her 2009 Circus run. Her latest outing follows her four-year Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which wrapped last December.