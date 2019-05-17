How Britney Spears' Sons Are Coping with Her Illness: 'They Understand' Says Family Source

While Britney Spears has been enduring difficult and stressful moments as of late, she has been surrounding herself with people who care about her, including sons Sean Preston and Jayden James.

The mother of two, who co-parents with ex Kevin Federline, has been spending quality time with her 13-year-old and 12-year-old, respectively, after seeking treatment at an all-encompassing wellness facility as she continued to cope with her father Jamie’s recovery after suffering a life-threatening colon rupture.

An insider confirms Spears’ sons spent time with their mom on Mother’s Day.

“Britney loves her boys and is always so excited to see them. They mostly stay at Kevin’s house, but often visit Britney. The boys are very busy with school, sports activities and homework during the week,” a Spears family source tells PEOPLE.

Spears’ sons have been a support system to their mother, 37, as well as she deals with the legal battle surrounding her conservatorship and the adjustments made to her medications.

“The boys are great. They are very smart and very polite. They both do well in school. They keep Britney up to date about school projects,” the Spears family source says. “They understand that she has an illness. They both seem well-adjusted.”

RELATED: Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Dedicates Sweet Mother’s Day Tribute to Her After Conservatorship Hearing

Image zoom Britney Spears and her sons Britney Spears/Instagram

RELATED: Britney Spears Experiencing ‘Debilitating Emotional Issues’: ‘Everything Is Very Up and Down’ Says Source

The Spears family source also adds that Jayden and Sean Preston are also “happy to spend time” with grandmother, Lynne Spears, who recently filed a legal motion to be kept informed of all matters pertaining to the pop star’s conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008 with dad Jamie, 66, as the permanent conservator of her affairs.

However, when times are rough for their mother, the boys stay with their father and step-mother Victoria Prince, whom Federline married in August 2013. (They share two daughters, Jordan Kay, 7, and 4-year-old Peyton Marie.)

“When Britney isn’t doing well, it makes sense that they spend most of their time at Kevin’s. Victoria is very sweet to them,” the Spears family source says. “She makes sure the boys have clean clothes, are set for school and helps them with other things that kids, in general, need help with.”

RELATED: Cardi B Shares Supportive Message to Britney Spears: ‘I Love You and I Totally Understand’

The last time fans and followers saw a glimpse of Spears’ boys on social media was on Christmas Eve 2018 when she shared a selfie video of herself and Sean Preston having fun with a reindeer filter.

For Mother’s Day this year, Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari applauded the mother of two for her strength in a sweet tribute on Instagram.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers out there doing the toughest job in the world! #tbt,” he captioned a photo of him cuddling up to his girlfriend of two years.

RELATED: Britney Spears Is ‘Very Happy’ to Be Back Home & Will Spend the ‘Weekend with Her Boys:’ Source

Last Friday, Spears appeared in a Los Angeles courthouse with her mom Lynne for a conservatorship hearing during which the star wanted to address the court concerning “issues with medical care,” minor children and private information.

Meanwhile, an insider told PEOPLE that the judge at the hearing ordered expert evaluation and that the singer asked for certain freedoms under her conservatorship, but the judge didn’t grant that request.

Spears’ next conservatorship hearing in court is on Sept. 18.