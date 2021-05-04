Britney Spears Slams Documentaries for Highlighting Her Trauma: 'So Hypocritical'

"So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life," the 39-year-old pop star wrote on Instagram Monday

Britney Spears is addressing the several unauthorized documentaries released this year that explore the origins of her conservatorship and the tabloid coverage of her career.

On Monday, the 39-year-old pop star posted a video of herself doing two different dance routines — one in a studio and one in her home. In the caption, she called the documentaries "hypocritical" and slammed them for highlighting her trauma.

"Geez !!!! 2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS 😳😳😳 !!!!" she captioned the video. "So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life ... what can I say … I'm deeply flattered !!!!"

She continued, "These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing 🤔🤔🤔????? Damn … I don't know y'all but I'm thrilled to remind you all that although I've had some pretty tough times in my life ... I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!"

"I mean … isn't this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE 🤧🤧🤧 ???? Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ???? I mean DAMN …" she added.

She ended her caption with a list of positive things that have been happening for her, including some upcoming trips she has planned where she "can't wait to dance in different studios."

"I'm hoping to get a miniature koi pond in my backyard as well 🐠🐠🐠 !!!! I know I'm weird but hey … it's the little things you know ... and I'm so grateful for my beautiful backyard !!!!" she wrote. "@betterhomesandgardens should put me on their cover ... I'm no @MarthaStewart that's for sure … but I will tell you I have the finest garden here in LA 🌺🌺🌺🌸🌸🌸🌼🌼🌼 !!!! I hope you're all living your best lives and shit or as @parishilton would say SLIVING!!! ... I know I am 💋💋💋!!!!"

She concluded her caption by making one last reference to the documentaries about her life: "PSSSS I don't actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I'm honestly very confused 😂😂😂 !!! This is my Instagram !!!! PSSSSS no paparazzi guy … I didn't want you and your crew following me around !!!!"

Britney Spears Britney Spears | Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The post comes just a few days after she requested to speak directly to the court about her conservatorship, which she has been under for 13 years.

At a hearing about her long-standing conservatorship in Los Angeles on April 27, Spears' lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, said that the pop star "requested that I seek from the court a status hearing at which she can address the court directly," according to The New York Times.

While Ingham did not specifically state what Spears would like to talk about when she addresses the court, he said that it would pertain to the "status of the conservatorship."

Judge Brenda Penny granted the request and set the next hearing regarding the status of Spears' conservatorship for June 23.

This isn't the first time that Spears has addressed the unauthorized documentaries. In March, she revealed that she had cried after the release of Framing Britney Spears, even though she said she had not watched the whole thing.

Writing that "we still remain so fragile," the singer added that although she didn't watch the New York Times-Hulu documentary, she was "embarrassed by the light they put me in."

"I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!" she wrote. "I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness ✨🙏🏼 ☀️ !!!!"

The singer ended her post by saying that every day brings her joy and that she's "not here to be perfect."

Last month, Spears once again assured her fans that she is doing just fine during an Instagram Q&A.

"Yes, I'm totally fine. I'm extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children," said Spears, who has two sons, Jayden James , 14, and Sean Preston, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.