Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer for 2003 Interview Following 'Big Breakup' with Justin Timberlake

Along with speaking about the interview with Sawyer, Spears addressed why she doesn't plan to tour in the future. "I hated it," she wrote

Britney Spears is speaking out about an interview she did 18 years ago.

On Monday, the 40-year-old singer shared a lengthy message on her Instagram as she openly discussed her infamous 2004 interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC. She also revealed why she doesn't plan to return to touring.

"Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago?" she wrote. "What was with the 'You're in the wrong' approach?? Geeze... and making me cry???"

She continued, "Seriously though... I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone... my manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television and she asked if I had a shopping problem!!! when did I have a shopping problem?"

Spears also addressed her split from Justin Timberlake in 2002 and how "in shock" she was following it and "never spoke to anyone for a very long time."

"Something I never shared when I had that break up years ago was that I couldn't talk afterward," she wrote, before adding, "I was in shock... pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak... two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room... they forced me to talk!"

Spears said she was "a baby" at the time, but now she knows how to stand up for herself.

"She said 'a woman or a girl' ... I would like to say now, 'Ma'am I'm a catholic slut!!!" Spears wrote, referring to one of Sawyer's interview questions. On being asked about her "shopping problem," Spears added that she could spend as much money as she wanted.

"She can kiss my white ass," she wrote about the ABC journalist.

Reps for Jamie Spears and Diane Sawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Following the release of the New York Times' Framing Britney Spears documentary, Sawyer was under fire after the movie included a part of the journalist's intense questioning. Following the film's release, Spears' fans expressed their anger over the interview, calling it "poor" and "disgusting."

Also in her lengthy note, Spears revealed that she was finally able to withdraw $300 from an ATM "and was so proud" of that moment, explaining that she was "maybe a little" embarrassed to share that news.

"I'm more embarrassed for my family for coding the fact that i wasn't allowed to have cash for so long when I worked my little ass off for them," she wrote. "I'm embarrassed for the state of California for permitting my father to have me work as hard as he worked me all those years and never seeing a dime."

Spears, who was under a conservatorship for 13 years, has previously claimed that she underwent conservatorship abuse. She has blamed her family, including her father Jamie, for such abuse in the past. (Jamie has denied wrongdoing. Spears has also taken jabs at her sister Jamie Lynn and mother Lynne, who've also denied wrongdoing.)

britney and jamie spears Britney Spears, Jamie Spears | Credit: getty; Alex Berliner/Shutterstock

She added, "I'm sad for them because I know my value and worth now... and they LOST ME!!!"

Earlier in the post, Spears wrote that there isn't a day where she doesn't "count my blessings" as she revealed that she doesn't plan to tour in the future.

"I know I'm not playing in huge arenas with my loud band anymore but I will be honest and say life on the road is hard!! My first three years in the biz and on the road were great but I'll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and the pace I was going... I don't think I ever want to do it again," she wrote. "I hated it."

Spears thanked several celebrity friends, such as Jennifer Lopez for "sending me the sexiest heels," Donatella Versace for some "bright dresses and most amazing robe" and Betsey Johnson for sending her clothes.

She ended her note by saying she was able to buy some chocolate, socks and wine with her cash and that doing so made her feel "so independent when I came home."