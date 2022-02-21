PEOPLE confirms the pop star has signed a massive book deal three months after the termination of her long-held conservatorship

Britney Spears Is Set to Release a Tell-All Memoir as She Signs $15 Million Book Deal

Britney Spears is getting ready to share her side of the story.

The "Toxic" singer, 40, has signed a $15 million book deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster for a tell-all memoir, PEOPLE confirms.

The news of the book deal — first reported by Page Six — comes three months after a judge terminated Britney's 13-year conservatorship.

A rep and lawyer for Britney have not responded to requests for comment. Simon & Schuster did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Over the last several months, the pop star has been vocal about her estrangement from her family, including dad Jamie, mom Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn (who recently released her own memoir).

"This message is to my family ... for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know !!!" she wrote on social media in October. "I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!!" (Jamie, Lynne and Jamie Lynn have all denied any wrongdoing.)

Britney — who has claimed she faced "conservatorship abuse" over the last decade — is still entangled in legal battles with Jamie, who requested she continue to pay his legal fees despite her conservatorship being terminated last November.

Jamie, 69, filed court documents in December 2021, demanding his daughter's estate pay his legal team for "ongoing fiduciary duties relating to the winding up of the Conservatorship of the Person and Estate."

During a court hearing to discuss the legal fees on Jan. 19, Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny did not make a decision regarding Jamie's request and instead decided it would be discussed in a July 27 hearing.

Last week, the "Stronger" singer shared a letter she received from the United States Congress, which was signed by Congressmen Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell and included an invitation to meet, on her Instagram account.

The letter, dated Dec. 1, 2021, started by congratulating Britney and her lawyer Mathew Rosengart for their recent "historic victories."

In the caption of her post, Britney wrote that she was "immediately flattered" by the invitation to share her story, but that "at the time I wasn't nearly at the healing stage I'm in now."

