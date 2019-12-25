Britney Spears Shows Off Dress She Got for Christmas: 'I Love Modeling New Clothes'

Britney Spears has a new hobby: “Modeling new clothes!”

On Christmas Eve, Spears, 38, shared a video compilation on Instagram, which features her modeling a new white babydoll dress she got for the holiday.

In the clip, Spears can be seen twirling and posing on her balcony in the ensemble, which she paired with a jeweled choker and a high ponytail.

“I love modeling new clothes!!! I got this dress for Christmas… and it fits me to a T!!!!!!! I hope you all are having a wonderful holiday!!!”

Spears concluded the post by reminding her followers to not “forget to leave Santa cookies🍪 …. and milk tonight 😜😜😜.”

The star also shared the modeling video on her Instagram Story.

The posts come a little over a week after Spears showed off her Christmas tree in a holiday-themed video montage of her dancing to “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”

“Guys, this is what my Christmas tree looks like this year!” she says excitedly in the beginning of the clip, before showing off the massive tree decorated with white lights and gold ribbon.

In the caption of her post, Spears revealed that it has been “hard to keep wanting to share” her life on social media because of the negative comments she receives.

“Happy holidays friends!!!!” the star wrote. “I love sharing with you all … but it’s been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things!!! If you don’t like a post … just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person!!! There’s no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people 😢😢😢.”

“Stay happy and nice this holiday season y’all and God Bless!!!” the mom of two concluded the post.

In the comments section of her post, Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari supported the pop star, writing: “It’s so easy to cyber attack and hide behind their phones and write mean comments, but when they run into you in real life all of the sudden they act like they have been such a huge fan and want a picture #haterplease.”

Spears’ holiday post comes after she rang in her 38th birthday with Asghari while vacationing in Miami, Florida. Earlier this month, the “Toxic” singer gave fans a peek into her birthday celebrations with a video montage of the trip on her Instagram.

“It’s my Bday B— 😳😳😜😜😜,” Spears captioned the video.

In the montage, Spears could be seen enjoying the sandy beach and celebrating at a bowling alley, nearly scoring a split. She also showcased a birthday cake decorated with photos of some of her most iconic moments, and topped with Oreo cookies.