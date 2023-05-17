Britney Spears Posts Clip of Sam Asghari and Friend for the 'First Time,' Says She Hasn't Filmed Sons in 4 Years

The pop star gave a peek into life with her husband — who recently defended Spears — in a new Instagram video on Wednesday

By
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

Melody Chiu is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She oversees PEOPLE's music and events coverage and has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023 05:24 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Days after Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari defended her on Instagram, the pop star shared a snippet of their life together with fans.

On Wednesday, Spears, 41, posted a short clip to her Instagram Stories of a hangout with Asghari, 29, and his friend. "First time with one of my hubby's friends!!!" she captioned the video.

"My boys are at that awkward age I haven't been able to shoot them for 4 years," she added. "@samasghari is sort of silly about it too ... it was cool to make contact yesterday !!!"

britney posts video hanging out with sam asghari and his friend, says she hasn't filmed her sons in 4 years
britney spears/instagram

Earlier this week, Asghari seemingly slammed TMZ's recent documentary about Spears.

Sharing a video to his Instagram Story, the actor called out the "absolutely disgusting" ways in which those around Spears have "told her story like it was theirs."

"The last thing I want to do is speak on my wife's behalf, I will never do that. I respect her privacy, that's why I don't talk as much," he said. "How are you gonna take the most influential person of our generation, the princess of pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison, where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see, and use her as a money-making machine and then all of a sudden, after 15 years, when she's free after all [that] gaslighting and all those things that went down, now you're gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story? No. That's also disgusting, so don't do that."

In November 2021, Spears' 13-year conservatorship was terminated — and the "Hold Me Closer" singer has regularly vented her frustrations since on social media, claiming she was "victimized" by the order at the hands of her family. (Her dad Jamie, mom Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn have all denied her allegations.)

A source recently told PEOPLE Spears is still adjusting to life after the end of her conservatorship, acknowledging the challenges the superstar has faced in the last year.

"She had been under lock and key for 13 years. Have there been ups and downs? Yes," the insider told PEOPLE. "But some of the amazing things she's done recently have all been her choice. She is a survivor. Despite whatever ups and downs she's going through, she remains a survivor."

Spears also previously offered a public apology to her two sons, Jayden, 16, and Preston, 17, after Jayden gave an interview to the Daily Mail and ITV, saying it would "take a lot of time and effort" to repair their fractured relationship.

"I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again," Jayden told the outlet. (Neither Jayden nor Preston attended Spears and Asghari's wedding.)

Addressing the boys' decision to not see her, Spears said in a since-deleted Instagram post that she had reservations of her own.

"I'm afraid to inform you guys, I'm not willing to see you until I feel valued," she said. "All I know is my love for my children is more than anything and I'm sorry if I ever hurt you guys in any way."

Related Articles
Janet Jackson at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held at the Microsoft Theatre on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Janet Jackson Rings in 57th Birthday in Leopard Print Dress with Great Company: 'Extra Special'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is 'Ready to Move On' as She and Ex Kroy Are 'Avoiding Each Other' in Shared Home: Source
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Break Up After Less Than a Year as Rep Says They 'Remain Good Friends'
Taylor Swift attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV) Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images); John Mayer arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' "Vengeance"at Ace Hotel on July 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Taylor Lautner's Wife Posts Clip of Him 'Praying' to Taylor Swift's 'Dear John' After John Mayer Joke
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert
Derek Hough's Fiancée Hayley Erbert Wishes a Happy 38th Birthday to the 'Future Father of My Babies'
Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere
Liam Payne Says He's Been Sober 'Over 100 Days' and Is Working on a New Album: 'I'm Super Happy'
Sting Requires PR approval Contact the below for usage Henry Oliver credit: Eric Ryan Anderson
Sting Tells Stories Behind Hits, from Prostitutes ('Roxanne') to Bond ('Every Breath You Take') (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Dolly Parton attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame); ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 07: Usher attends the 2022 Beloved Benefit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 26: Gwen Stefani attends the 2022 Matrix Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on October 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images); INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 07: Nick Jonas attends the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Celebration at SoFi Stadium on August 07, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Dolly Parton, Usher, Gwen Stefani, Nick Jonas to Make Special Appearances on 'The Voice' Season Finale
Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala
Who Is Ludacris' Wife? All About Eudoxie Bridges
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsMHCEvRz_F/?hl=en. Miley Cyrus Jaded music video. Miley Cyrus/Instagram
Miley Cyrus Goes Topless in 'Jaded' Video — See Why Fans Think She References Past Songs About Liam Hemsworth
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Simon/Shutterstock (13768779q) Alabama Luella Barker DD Osama in concert, Roxy, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Feb 2023
Alabama Barker Steps into the Music World as She Teases Debut Rap Song on TikTok: 'Get to Know Me'
Priscilla Presley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Lisa Marie's Death amid Trust Battle
Priscilla Presley Says 'Our Family Is Stronger' After Settling Lisa Marie Case with Riley Keough (Exclusive)
Lisa Marie Presley rollout
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Reach Settlement in Fight Over Lisa Marie's Trust: 'Everyone Is Happy'
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Worried 'The Voice' Wouldn't 'Have Me Back' After His Exit (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift, Matty Healy
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Leave Recording Studio in Greenwich Village Together
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Travis Barker Says 'Forever Isn't Long Enough' on Courthouse Wedding Anniversary with Kourtney Kardashian