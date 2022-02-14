Britney Spears Shares Sweet Valentine's Day Message to Sam Asghari: 'Been with Me Through It All'
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are celebrating their first Valentine's Day as an engaged couple!
The pop star paid tribute to her fiancé with a sweet video on Instagram Monday that featured the pair riding bikes outside as they joked about a FedEx delivery truck.
"This man has been with me through it all !!!! I don't know what I would do without him so I think I will keep him around a bit longer …. I mean he is pretty hot 🥵 !!!!!" Spears, 40, captioned the video. "I love you @samasghari 👠👠👠👠👠💕💕💕💕 !!!!"
The "Gimme More" singer also showed off the Beauty and the Beast-inspired arrangement of flowers Asghari, 27, gave her in an Instagram Story.
"My fiancé @Samasghari is the sweetest gift giver," she wrote, alongside rose and heart emojis.
To celebrate further, Spears also shared a video of her dancing in a red leotard and heels with the caption, "Happy red heart day ❤️❤️❤️ !!!!!!"
RELATED: Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Is 'Trying to Help' Her 'Move On' from Family Drama: Source
Asghari, for his part, shared a sweet post for his bride-to-be that featured the couple posing together for a mirror selfie.
"Women are the most powerful humans on this 🌎 fellas listen up: what they don't teach you in school is that your ability to listen and agree with your woman 👩 even if you don't agree is the 🔑 to a happy life 😎 What do they say? Oh… Happy wife, happy life ♥️ Happy Valentine's Day my lioness 👸 @britneyspears #mirrordesign," he captioned the post.
Spears and Asghari have been romantically linked since 2016, and were engaged in September.
A source told PEOPLE at the time that Spears was "ecstatic" about the proposal, which came two months before the end of her 13-year conservatorship.
RELATED: Sam Asghari Tells Fiancée Britney Spears, 'The World Is Ours Baby,' in Sweet Instagram Post
One month earlier, she'd praised Asghari in an Instagram post, writing that he's "been with me through both the hardest and best years" of her life.
"Sam has been Britney's rock for years. He makes sure that she eats well and works out," a source told PEOPLE in June. "She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can."