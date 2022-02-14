Britney Spears Shares Sweet Valentine's Day Message to Sam Asghari: 'Been with Me Through It All'

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are celebrating their first Valentine's Day as an engaged couple!

The pop star paid tribute to her fiancé with a sweet video on Instagram Monday that featured the pair riding bikes outside as they joked about a FedEx delivery truck.

"This man has been with me through it all !!!! I don't know what I would do without him so I think I will keep him around a bit longer …. I mean he is pretty hot 🥵 !!!!!" Spears, 40, captioned the video. "I love you @samasghari 👠👠👠👠👠💕💕💕💕 !!!!"

The "Gimme More" singer also showed off the Beauty and the Beast-inspired arrangement of flowers Asghari, 27, gave her in an Instagram Story.

"My fiancé @Samasghari is the sweetest gift giver," she wrote, alongside rose and heart emojis.

To celebrate further, Spears also shared a video of her dancing in a red leotard and heels with the caption, "Happy red heart day ❤️❤️❤️ !!!!!!"

Asghari, for his part, shared a sweet post for his bride-to-be that featured the couple posing together for a mirror selfie.

"Women are the most powerful humans on this 🌎 fellas listen up: what they don't teach you in school is that your ability to listen and agree with your woman 👩 even if you don't agree is the 🔑 to a happy life 😎 What do they say? Oh… Happy wife, happy life ♥️ Happy Valentine's Day my lioness 👸 @britneyspears #mirrordesign," he captioned the post.

Spears and Asghari have been romantically linked since 2016, and were engaged in September.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Spears was "ecstatic" about the proposal, which came two months before the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

One month earlier, she'd praised Asghari in an Instagram post, writing that he's "been with me through both the hardest and best years" of her life.