Britney Spears Posts Sweet Selfies with Boyfriend Sam Asghari As She Continues Focusing on Health

Britney Spears is praising her love Sam Asghari while she continues focusing on her mental health.

On Friday, the 37-year-old pop star shared three selfies of herself and Asghari to Instagram. In the sweet snaps, the couple wear matching white T-shirts and are all smiles for the camera.

“I love this man,” Spears captioned the post, tagging Asghari, 25.

The singer has been spending quality time with the people she loves after seeking treatment at an all-encompassing wellness facility as she continues to cope with her father Jamie’s recovery after suffering a life-threatening colon rupture.

For Mother’s Day this year, Asghari applauded Spears for her strength in a sweet tribute on Instagram. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers out there doing the toughest job in the world! #tbt,” he captioned a photo of him cuddling up to his girlfriend of two years.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Spears’ sons Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12, with ex Kevin Federline, spent time with their mom on Mother’s Day.

“Britney loves her boys and is always so excited to see them. They mostly stay at Kevin’s house, but often visit Britney. The boys are very busy with school, sports activities and homework during the week,” a Spears family source explained to PEOPLE.

Image zoom Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Britney Spears/Instagram

Spears’ sons have been a support system to their mother, as well, as she deals with the legal battle surrounding her conservatorship and the adjustments made to her medications.

“The boys are great. They are very smart and very polite. They both do well in school. They keep Britney up to date about school projects,” the Spears family source said. “They understand that she has an illness. They both seem well-adjusted.”

The Spears family source also added that Jayden and Sean are “happy to spend time” with grandmother Lynne Spears, who recently filed a legal motion to be kept informed of all matters pertaining to the pop star’s conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008 with dad Jamie, 66, as the permanent conservator of her affairs.

Last Friday, Spears appeared in a Los Angeles courthouse with her mom Lynne for a conservatorship hearing during which the star wanted to address the court concerning “issues with medical care,” minor children and private information.

Meanwhile, an insider told PEOPLE that the judge at the hearing ordered expert evaluation and that the singer asked for certain freedoms under her conservatorship, but the judge didn’t grant that request.

Spears’ next conservatorship hearing in court is on Sept. 18.