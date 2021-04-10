Britney Spears Shares Throwback Photo with Justin Timberlake and Jamie Lynn to Wish Sister Happy Birthday

Britney Spears is celebrating her sister's birthday with an epic throwback photo.

Jamie Lynn Spears turned 30 on April 4, and her older sister marked the milestone with an Instagram post on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy belated birthday to this beautiful soul 🎂🎂🎂 !!!" Britney, 39, wrote in the caption for the post, which included a photo of the pop star, her ex Justin Timberlake and another woman smiling around a young Jamie Lynn.

"I love you so much and damn it I wish I was as smart as you at 30 !!!!" the "Toxic" singer continued. "It's weird to say that I was basically your momma when you were younger and yes I'm still older but your soul is and always has been wise !!!!"

Britney continued to say that she is "genuinely inspired" by Jamie Lynn's "path," and expressed pride in her little sister.

"And not only are you a beautiful soul you're so DAMN STRONG ... I was extremely taken back and still am to this very day !!!" Britney wrote. "We play wrestled at home (such classy Southern chicks) 🐣🙄😹🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ and you put me to the floor in literally two seconds after I gave all my might 😜😜😜😹😹😹 … I'll never forget it !!! Maybe we should have a rematch 🙊💪🏼🥊 ... I mean things have changed since 6 years ago 💋 💋💋!!!!! PS I wish I was as strong as you and happy birthday 🎊 !!!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The celebratory post comes about two months after Timberlake, 40, apologized to Britney for his past comments about their breakup that were featured in the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

"I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism," Timberlake wrote in part in a February Instagram post. "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."

In recent years, Britney and Timberlake have interacted on social media — in January, she shared an Instagram of herself dancing around to JAY-Z's "Holy Grail," which features Timberlake.

"Danced in my black 🐢 neck last week to HOLY GRAIL !!!! I KNOW ... turtle necks are SO ME 😂💁🏼‍♀️✨💃🏼 !!!!" she wrote in the caption at the time, tagging Timberlake.