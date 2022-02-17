Britney Spears Shares Invitation to Meet with Congress to Discuss Her Conservatorship Case

"Your journey toward justice will inspire and empower many others who are improperly silenced by the conservatorship process," the letter, signed by Congressmen Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell, read

Britney Spears says that she feels "heard."

The "Stronger" singer, 40, shared a letter she received from the United States Congress, which was signed by Congressmen Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell and included an invitation to meet, to her Instagram on Wednesday.

The letter, dated Dec. 1, 2021, started by congratulating Britney and her lawyer Mathew Rosengart for their recent "historic victories."

"It goes without saying that we have been following your conservatorship closely and we're elated that you were able to both remove your father as a years-long conservator in September and finally terminate your conservatorship entirely in November," the letter read.

"Your journey toward justice will inspire and empower many others who are improperly silenced by the conservatorship process," it continued. "Many concerning issues that are commonplace in the guardianship and conservatorship process were brought to light. Especially troubling was news that, for years, you were unable to hire your own counsel to represent your personal and financial interests. Other issues surrounding the initial petition, the eventual permanence of the conservatorship, and being forced to engage in employment against your will, are all equaling [sic] concerning.

"To that end, we wanted to personally invite you and your counsel to meet with us in Congress at a mutually convenient time to describe in your own words how you achieved justice," the letter read. "There is no doubt that your story will empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by you and your art.

"Please know that you have absolutely no obligation to do anything more but fight for yourself, but if you are willing, we would appreciate learning more about the emotional and financial turmoil you faced within the conservatorship system.

"We applaud your inspiring fight and stand ready to assist you in any way that we can," the note, written on U.S. Congress letterhead, concluded.

In the caption of her post, Britney wrote that she was "immediately flattered" by the invitation to share her story, but that "at the time I wasn't nearly at the healing stage I'm in now."

"Number 1 - I'm grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED!" she continued. "Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life!"

"In a world where your own family goes against you, it's actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy! Again, I'm not here to be a victim although I'm the first to admit I'm pretty messed up by it all … I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave!" she added.

"I wish I would have been … I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me … I'm lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on … In the mean time thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House," Britney concluded.

In the months since Britney's conservatorship was terminated on Nov. 12, 2021, she has publicly taken aim at her family in various social media posts.

In court documents filed in Los Angeles on Jan. 14 and obtained by PEOPLE, Britney responded to Jamie's December filing demanding that her estate make payments to his legal team for "ongoing fiduciary duties relating to the winding up of the Conservatorship of the Person and Estate," alleging that his financial misconduct during his tenure as her conservator put him in violation of California's standards of conduct.

Rosengart, who has represented Britney since July, first filed court documents to move forward in asking to end Britney's conservatorship in September, weeks after Jamie, who was then her estate conservator, did the same.

After Jamie — who had stepped down as Britney's personal conservator in 2019 — was officially suspended from his role as estate conservator on Sept. 29, 2021, Britney thanked Rosengart on Instagram, writing: "Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life!!!!"

Weeks later, Rosengart filed additional court documents accusing Jamie of having ulterior motives after he unexpectedly reversed his stance in September on the necessity of Britney's conservatorship.

He filed a request on Oct. 1 to have Jamie deposed, and he questioned in court documents whether Jamie was "motivated by a desire to bolster his reputation or to avoid his deposition or responding to the outstanding discovery served on him in August."

For his part, Jamie has defended his role as the conservator of Britney's estate and has insisted that he only ever had his daughter's best interest at heart.