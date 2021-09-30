Judge Brenda Penny suspended the pop star's father as the conservator of her estate in a decision Wednesday

Britney Spears Says She's 'on Cloud 9' Hours After Dad Is Suspended as Conservator of Her Estate

Britney Spears is flying high just hours after her father was suspended as the conservator of her estate.

On Wednesday afternoon, Judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie Spears as the conservator of his daughter's estate, and appointed John Zabel as his temporary successor. Zabel will hold the post through the end of the year.

Of her decision, Penny said that it is "in the best interest of the conservatee, which is my goal." Britney did not attend the hearing on Wednesday, but Jamie and her mother, Lynne Spears, called in via audio.

While Britney didn't address the legal victory directly, she shared a post on Instagram shortly after the decision was made, saying that she was on "cloud 9."

"On cloud 9 right now 🤩☁️✈️ !!!!" the pop star wrote alongside a video of herself flying a small aircraft. "First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane ✈️ !!! Geez I was scared 😳 🙄 !!! Pssss bringing the ship 🛳 home, JL ... Stay classy beautiful people !!!!"

In addition to the video of her flying, the singer shared a video of the plane as she cruised over a tropical island and a photograph of palm trees.

The star also promised new content coming soon for fans, concluding the post with, "New pics coming soon 📷😉✨ !!!!"

Britney's fiancé Sam Asghari celebrated the decision shortly before she posted, writing on his Instagram Story, "Free Britney! Congratulations!!!!!!!!!"

"She did this," he wrote in another slide atop a black-and-white photo of a lion. "Her fan base is called the army for a reason."

Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart addressed a crowd outside the courtroom after Penny's decision came down, calling it "a great day for justice."

"[The next court date of] Nov. 12 will be about the termination of the entire conservatorship. It's a great day for justice. She's very happy. We're all very happy."

When asked by PEOPLE if he had spoken to Britney yet, Rosengart replied, "We've been in communication. I don't get into discussions with my client. We're all happy."

Spears and Rosengart had asked the court to suspend Jamie, 69, and formally appoint a temporary successor last week. Jamie has been the conservator of Britney's estate for 13 years.

Rosengart and Jamie Spears have both officially filed to end Britney's conservatorship, with each claiming that it no longer served a purpose and should be terminated immediately.

Rosengart had pushed to have Jamie suspended, though Jamie had previously requested that the court allow him to step down instead. Just days before he was suspended, Jamie requested that Britney's petition for a temporary conservator be denied, in part because he and his legal team expected the conservatorship to end soon.