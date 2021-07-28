"This is an expression of how I'm feeling at the moment," Britney Spears captioned a video of herself painting a giant mural

Britney Spears Says She's Feeling 'Rebellious' as She Paints to Show Off Her 'True Colors'

Britney Spears is expressing herself through art amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

On Tuesday, the pop superstar, 39, shared a time-lapse video of herself painting a large mural, writing on her Instagram, "As you guys know there's a lot of change going on in my life at the moment and today I was feeling overwhelmed so I went to Michael's and got white paper and paint."

The 1-minute video showed Britney, clad in an oversized T-shirt and sneakers, applying a variety of colorful paints to a large sheet of paper sprawled across her living room floor. At some point, the singer squirted orange paint onto her canvas before spreading it out in large strokes with a brush.

"I wanted to see color and this is me messing around !!!" Britney wrote in the caption. "Ok so I'm not a professional painter 👩🏼‍🎨 but I certainly felt like I was !!!"

"This is an expression of how I'm feeling at the moment … rebellious… colorful…bright…bold …spontaneous…magical…so obviously showing my true colors 😜🌈🤓 !!!!" she added. "If you look closely you can see find a fish in there somewhere 😉 🐟😉 !!!"

While Britney did not detail the "change" that sparked her latest artistic creation, her post comes just a day after her new attorney Mathew Rosengart filed a petition to remove the star's father, Jamie Spears, as her financial conservator.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Rosengart petitioned for Jamie, 69, to be replaced with Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant at Certified Strategies Inc, to manage her estate.

"Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court should appoint her nominee; in that, it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance," the documents read. "Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court's recognition at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination."

Britney was placed under a conservatorship in 2008 following a public breakdown. At the time, a judge appointed Jamie as both the conservator of her person and the conservator of her estate.

He currently remains in charge of Britney's finances after fiduciary company Bessemer Trust resigned as co-conservator of her estate.

On June 23, Britney delivered emotional testimony in court, revealing for the first time that she wanted the conservatorship to end.

"I've lied and told the whole world I'm okay and I'm happy. It's a lie. I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. Fake it 'til you make it, but now I'm telling you the truth, okay? I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm depressed. I cry every day," she told a judge.

During a July 14 hearing, Britney called in and reiterated her wishes to end her conservatorship, which she described as "f----ing cruelty."

She also accused Jamie of what she called "conservatorship abuse" at the same hearing, alleging that she was living with severe limitations, according to CNN. (A lawyer for Jamie did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.)

Last week, Britney implied that she isn't done speaking out about her conservatorship in an Instagram post.

"So I said 'life goes on' in one of my recent posts but it's always easier said than done !!!!!" she wrote. "In that moment that's what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I've said all I needed to say … and I'm not even close !!!!"