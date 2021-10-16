Britney Spears Says She's 'Celebrating Christmas Early' to 'Find More Joy' amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as the conservator of her estate in September

Britney Spears is already getting into the holiday spirit.

On Friday, the 39-year-old pop star shared a photo of a Christmas tree set up in her living room, telling fans that she's celebrating the holiday "way early this year" as a way to "find more joy" amid her ongoing legal battle to terminate her conservatorship.

Britney addressed her current situation in a lengthy caption on Instagram, writing, "I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I'm in … and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake !!!"

"For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did !!!" she continued. "I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me 😬 !!!"

On Sept. 29, the singer's father, Jamie Spears, was officially suspended as conservator of her estate after 13 years. Accountant John Zabel has been appointed as Jamie's temporary successor through the end of the year.

Britney Spears Britney Spears | Credit: getty

In her Instagram post, Britney said that she "won't be posting as much" because she's "fearful of doing something wrong."

"I started experiencing that when I got the keys 🔑 to my car 🚙 for the first time 4 months ago and it's been 13 years !!!!" she wrote, referencing her decade-long conservatorship.

The Grammy-winning artist went on to say that she's now looking forward to what the future brings — including Christmas.

"I'm celebrating Christmas 🎄 way early this year … because why not ???!!!" she explained. "I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it's no secret that I've been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!"

Britney added: "In the meantime … I'm staying clear of the business 💼 which is all I've ever known my whole life … which is why this is so very confusing for me !!! Anyway … God bless you all 🌹!!!"

Britney Spears Credit: Britney Spears/instagram

Britney's next court hearing is set for Nov. 12.

As her legal team prepares the songstress for life without a conservatorship, a source told PEOPLE that she is "very hopeful" and "thinks everything will be totally different with Jamie out of her life."

However, the source added that because Britney has had every decision made for her since 2008, "no one knows if she will be able to care for [herself] if the conservatorship is eliminated… It's going to be difficult for her to create a whole new life after so many years of restrictions."

For his part, Jamie has defended his role as the conservator of Britney's estate and insisted that he only ever had his daughter's best interest at heart.

"Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father," read a statement released by Jamie's attorney, Vivian Thoreen, on Sept. 30.

"This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children," it continued. "For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required."