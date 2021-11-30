"I fought for that an extremely long time," she wrote. Spears was freed from her conservatorship at a court hearing earlier this month

Britney Spears Says She 'Still Needs Lots of Healing' and Has the 'Intention to Do My Best'

Britney Spears is aware of the healing that needs to happen in her life.

Sharing the word "intention" as her "word of the week" on Instagram, the 39-year-old singer admitted that she still needs "lots of healing" after she was removed from her 13-year conservatorship in mid-November.

"My intention is to merely exist in hopes that others see me write … dance 💃🏼 … cry 😢 … laugh 😂 … sing 🎤 … or just speak 🗣 !!!! They know I exist to be a good person …. period," she wrote. "I hope my passion by just the thought of a dream and not yet even having one for so long because I couldn't be here with the tools of deceit … manipulation … not the right medicine at all whatsoever."

The singer added that she also intends to "give people hope" and that she knows she's "lucky to be present and exist today."

"I fought for that an extremely long time. I'm grateful for that but also I still need lots of healing," she wrote. "Not therapy … but kind of healing that comes from within !!!!"

She added, "I have hope and the intention to do my best …. period !!!! That's all I have … intention !!!!"

The post from Spears comes a day after she shared to fans that she's on the "right medication" after her conservatorship was terminated by an L.A. judge earlier this month.

"And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you're on the right medication just a month ago !!!!" she wrote. "Damn I can actually pray …. it feels so good to just BE HERE !!!! I'M HERE … thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people … good God my friends … it's good to BE HERE and be PRESENT !!!!"

Britney Spears; Sam Asghari Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Although Spears did not reveal what kind of medication she's on, she did hint to her followers to keep an eye out for something that could come about in the next three months.

"Since I can actually PRAY now hopefully in just 3 months there will be a shift for me … I mean who knows…" she continued, before "pulling a Snoop Dogg" and thanking herself for believing in herself all these years.

The new posts from Spears come two weeks after a source shared with PEOPLE that Spears is looking forward to and preparing for her wedding to fiancé Sam Asghari.

"Britney is talking about what kind of wedding she'd like and has been considering venues," the insider says.