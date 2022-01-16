Britney Spears Says She 'Loves' Sister Jamie Lynn 'Unconditionally,' Calls Public Feud 'So Tacky'

Britney Spears' public feud with sister Jamie Lynn Spears appears to have reached a ceasefire.

On Saturday, the Grammy winner, 40, said that she loves her younger sister, 30, "unconditionally" in a lengthy statement posted to Twitter — after she initially accused Jamie Lynn of trying to "sell a book at [her] expense."

"Jamie Lynn... I don't think your book is about me at all... I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me!!!" Britney wrote.

The "Toxic" singer also noted that she wasn't referring to Jamie Lynn as a "scum person" in her previous statement: "I could have sworn I said 'but you're not.'"

"But it doesn't make sense at all to me what you are saying!!! I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing!!!!" Britney added. "But I think we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me!!! What Dad did to me, they don't even do that to criminals... so for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honestly insane to me!!!"

"Do you know anybody who worked as hard as I did and the hours I put in during those 13 years only to be sent away for 4 months for no reason at all??? And I won't even mention what was done to me in that place!!!" she continued, recalling that she was deprived coffee during her stay at a psychiatric facility.

Britney argued that her family "treated me like nothing" and said that she's "honestly shocked" that her father, Jamie Spears, isn't in jail.

"All I know is I love you unconditionally!!!" she wrote to Jamie Lynn. "So go ahead and say whatever you want... it's so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this!!! You say you love me... yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me the most!!!"

She added, "I think the thing that saddens me the most is that when this all happened to me and when I called you from that place... you would take days to respond!!! I never got to talk to you!!! You would just text me days later and I was so scared... I needed you... my family, my blood and your support more than anything!!! You guys did absolutely nothing UNTIL a year ago!!! I said something on Instagram and you and [their brother] Bryan showed up at my house... because of an Instagram post!!! THAT makes me the saddest.... why???? Because I needed you WAYYYYYY before that and the fact that you and Bryan showed up laughing at my gate instead of KNOWING you should have been here way before that makes me very sad!!!"

"I don't care anymore!!! Say whatever you want to say just know I do know your real heart more than anyone!!! It's your life and you deserve a beautiful life!!!! I wish I would be able to do what you're doing and do interviews!!! I'm scared of all of it... I admire you for being strong... just know I love you and I think you know that already more than anything!!!" Britney wrote.

Jamie Lynn Spears Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears in 2017 | Credit: Image Group LA/getty

In response, Jamie Lynn asked to speak privately with her sister in a plea posted to her Instagram Story on Saturday.

"Britney- Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform," Jamie Lynn wrote.

She added, "In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven't been there for you or that I'm making things up. I'm happy to share how many times I've reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. I love you."

Jamie Lynn previously shared a message on Instagram early Friday insisting that she is "always here" for her older sister, while explaining that the accusations Britney makes on social media "don't match" what is said between the sisters privately. She claimed Britney's posts lead to "death threats" against her family.

"Brit, I am always here for you, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It's become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media," Jamie Lynn wrote.

The Zoey 101 star has repeatedly said she supports Britney, while her older sister has denied her claims and previously accused her family of conservatorship abuse. Her father, Jamie; her mother, Lynne; and Jamie Lynn have all denied wrongdoing.

In the latest issue of PEOPLE, Jamie Lynn opens up about her complicated family dynamic and the pressures of her childhood in the spotlight, as well as her efforts to heal from the resulting trauma.

"It was really important for me to separate myself from my family to focus on the family I've created, which is me, my husband and my daughters. Setting those boundaries in place was really important," Jamie Lynn said of daughters Maddie Briann, 13, and Ivey Joan, 3, as well as husband Jamie Watson. "I am not my family. I am my own person. I fought very hard and worked very hard to establish myself and to build the life that I have today."