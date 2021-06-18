"I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself, so that's it," Britney Spears said in an Instagram post Thursday

Britney Spears Says She Has 'No Idea' If She'll 'Ever Take the Stage Again': 'I'm Having Fun Right Now'

Britney Spears is living in the moment.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the "Toxic" singer, 39, answered several fan questions - including whether or not she'll "ever take the stage again" - writing in the caption, "As @shaniatwain says best … LETS GO GIRLS !!!!"

Wearing a white dress and black choker, Spears began in a video,"Okay, so I hear you guys have been writing in and I'm here to answer all of your questions. The first of many questions you guys have been asking me is what's my favorite business trip that I ever took."

"My favorite business trip was probably a trip to Italy," Spears continued, explaining that Donatella Versace had flown her there for a stay in the fashion designer's "beautiful villa."

"It was beautiful. She fined and dined us," she recalled. (Spears noted in the post's caption that she "know it's WINE and DINE … I was antsy OK 😂🤷🏼‍♀️🤪 ???!!!")

"Huge fashion shows," the pop star remembered. "It was really, really fun."

Next, Spears answered an inquiry about her shoe size, telling fans that she wears a size 7.

For the third and final question, Spears addressed whether she is "ready to take the stage again."

"Am I going to take the stage? Will I ever take the stage again?" she asked, before answering, "I have no idea."

"I'm having fun right now," Spears explained. "I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself, so that's it."

The "Oops!...I Did It Again" songstress' latest Q&A video comes two months after she answered another much-asked question from fans: "Am I okay?"