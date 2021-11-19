At the premiere, Asghari thanked his fiancée for her support and said he's attempted to be Spears' "backbone" amid her conservatorship battle. "She inspires me," Asghari said

Britney Spears Says 'Baby' Sam Asghari 'Stole the Show' at House of Gucci Premiere: 'Sorry to the Cast'

Britney Spears is in awe of her fiancé.

After Sam Asghari walked the red carpet of the House of Gucci film premiere in Los Angeles, the singer shared a photo of her "baby," praising his looks on the red carpet.

"Ok so my baby stole the show at the premiere of House of Gucci," the 39-year-old captioned her post. "Sorry to the cast but my baby is 🔥 …"

Then, referring to a photo of a shirtless Asghari, 27, in a pool, she wrote, "I'm the photographer on the first one 😜🤷🏼‍♀️🌹 !!!!!"

Asghari attended the premiere sans Spears, while wearing a tight-fitted suit and a colorful button-down dress shirt with its collar peeking over the suit's lapel. The outfit in its entirety was designed and styled by Donatella Versace, Asghari told Variety on the red carpet.

"I'm not glamorous, but..." he said before showing off the outfit. "Zoom in!"

Further praising Versace, who Spears previously said is going to design her wedding dress, Asghari said the beloved fashion mogul is "awesome."

"She's been so, so kind," Asghari said. "Britney loves her. My fiancée. She's so kind to her every time she sees her, so I had to rock her." (Versace commented, "Perfection!!!! Love you Sam!! 🖤🖤🖤" on his post from the evening.)

About the end of Spears' 13-year conservatorship last week, Asghari said it's "an amazing time" for the couple and that he "absolutely" thought the legal hold on her fiancée would come to an end.

"I'm just living my life and we're going to have such an amazing future together," he said. "I just can't wait for all of that to happen."

He added, "I just want to thank her so much for putting me on the map as far as everything else that's going on with my career. Let's be real! Let's be real now."

Asghari added that he's attempted to be Britney's "backbone" as much as he could during the conservatorship. "But this is all on her," he said. "She's been a rock... She inspires me."

A source recently told PEOPLE that Asghari and Spears have started to plan their wedding.

"Britney is talking about what kind of wedding she'd like and has been considering venues," the source said.

Asghari popped the question on Sept. 12, just five days after the singer's dad, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end her 13-year-long conservatorship. (Jamie, 69, was later suspended as the conservator of his daughter's estate on Sept. 29.)

A separate insider also explained to PEOPLE earlier this week that Spears loves having her fiancé around.

"Sam is encouraging her to stay on a schedule. He is very focused and likes to feel accomplished," the source said.