"I've played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is ???" she wrote

Britney Spears Says Her Family Has Hurt Her 'Deeper Than You'll Ever Know': 'I Still Want Justice'

Britney Spears is continuing to speak out.

On Monday, the pop star, 39, shared a strongly worded message about her family and the effects they've had on her life, two weeks before a crucial hearing to decide whether her conservatorship will come to an end.

Sharing a photo of her "mini typewriter" on Instagram, Spears shared how "humiliating" it was to try to "organize trips or set up lunch dates with people you love" only for them to bail.

"It's humiliating and it's like every person I've ever opened to immediately says they'll be gone on a trip for two weeks after ... OK I get it ... they're only available to me when it's convenient for them," she wrote. "Well I'm no longer available to any of them now 🙅🏼‍♀️ !!! I don't mind being alone."

The singer then continued by directly addressing her family.

"This message is to my family ... for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know !!!" she wrote. "I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!!"

She continued, "I'm only 5'4" and I've played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is ???"

The post from Spears comes after her father Jamie Spears was removed as her estate conservator at a court hearing late last month. She's been vocal about wanting him removed from the post.

"This man does not belong in her life for another day," her attorney Mathew Rosengart said during the late September court hearing. "He must be suspended today. Britney Spears is pleading for it. This is a very easy decision. ... My client will be so extraordinarily distraught if Mr. Spears remains conservator for one more day. ... If he cares about his daughter, he will resign today."

After the hearing, Jamie, 69, shared a statement through his former attorney expressing his disappointment with the results of the hearing.

"Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father," the statement read. "This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children."

Meanwhile, last week, Britney's sister Jamie Lynn, 30, made headlines after a charity declined her donations from her book sales and appeared to side with Britney. A source told PEOPLE at the time that she was "blindsided" by the decision.

"Jamie Lynn has suffered abuses in her life as well and that's what people aren't understanding — she has her own things she's gone through," the source said then. "She can't help that she's Britney's little sister. Her life is only spoken about in relation to her family even though she has also been dealing with mental health issues for the better half of her life. This just reinforces the entire trauma — that her story doesn't matter."

In late June — following a bombshell court hearing where Britney accused her father of conservatorship abuse — Jamie Lynn posted several videos on Instagram stating that she wishes nothing but happiness for her sister.

"Since the day I was born, I've only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls—," she said at the time. "This situation does not affect me either way, because I'm only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness."