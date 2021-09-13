"Words can’t even say how shocked I am," Spears captioned a photo of Asghari on her Instagram

Britney Spears Says Engagement to Sam Asghari Was 'Way Overdue' but 'Worth the Wait'

Britney Spears was ready for her ring!

On Monday, just a day after announcing her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari, Spears, 39, shared a photo of her boyfriend from a recent shoot with Men's Health as she shared how "shocked" she was to be proposed to, even though it was "way overdue."

"Words can't even say how shocked I am 💍 … geez although the asshole was way overdue 😜 !!!!" Spears wrote about Asghari, 27. "It was definitely worth the wait."

"Yes world … that beautiful f—ing man in that picture is MINE 😍 !!!" she continued. "I'm so blessed it's insane 🌹🌹🌹 !!!!"

Asghari, whom Spears has been dating since 2016, spoke to Men's Health about his relationship with the pop star and shared the secret to their happiness as a couple.

"I just want her to be happy. If something makes her happy, I'll do it. I'm not going to argue," Asghari told the magazine. "What's that saying? 'Happy wife, happy life.'"

In the interview, Asghari shared that the couple loves playing tennis, ping-pong and doing couples yoga.

"There's a lot of yoga that she likes to do. She's flexible, she has endurance, she does handstands on my legs," he said. "I'm not good at it, but I do it because she wants to do it."

In the interview, Asghari explained that he wasn't rushing to get married since "love isn't just a piece of paper."

"Everybody knows [Spears]. My grandmother knows my girl," he said. "When I need an opinion, I go to my sisters. I learned a lot about women from them, and I learned a lot about respecting women. I had to; otherwise I would get my ass kicked."

The post from Spears comes a day after the couple confirmed that they had gotten engaged over the weekend.

"I can't f---ing believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!" Spears wrote alongside a video showing off her ring.

Several sources tell PEOPLE that Spears and her father Jamie have started the process of finding a lawyer to work on a prenup before the couple ties the knot.

"Britney is already working on a prenup. She understands that this is necessary," a source close to the situation told PEOPLE on Monday.

And it seems that Asghari is on board with a legal agreement as he shared a joking post on his story about getting a prenuptial agreement.