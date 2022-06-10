Britney Spears 'Cried Happy Tears' at 'Fairytale Wedding' to Sam Asghari: 'The Happiest Night'

Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that the longtime couple got married last night in Los Angeles

Britney Spears got her happily ever after!

The pop star wed fiancé Sam Asghari in Los Angeles Thursday, with a source telling PEOPLE that the bride was overjoyed to finally say "I do."

"Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress," the insider says. "She cried happy tears at some moments."

The source added that the "Toxic" singer kept the same hair and makeup look throughout the evening, but changed her outfit three times. During the reception, she also tore up the dance floor with another icon – Madonna!

A second insider tells PEOPLE that the party wrapped by 11:30 p.m., and the newlyweds were whisked away in a white Rolls Royce with a classic "Just Married" sign on the back.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty

"It ended up being the happiest night for Britney. She wanted a fairytale wedding and she got it. Britney looked stunning," the source says. "She is very excited to be married. She looks forward to a future with Sam."

Like any bride before the big day, the source says Spears, 40, felt "emotional" ahead of her wedding – but lit up the minute she saw Asghari as the ceremony began.

"As soon as she walked down the aisle and saw Sam, she had the biggest smile," they said. "She cried several times during the ceremony, but it was all happy tears."

"Britney danced for hours at the reception. You could tell that she had the best time," they added.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the longtime couple tied the knot Thursday night before a star-studded guest list of about 60 people, including Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton.

According to sources, Spears wore a gown by Versace and walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love."

"I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way," Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen, told PEOPLE after the ceremony. "I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can't wait for the future they will build together."

Spears and the actor and fitness trainer, 28, were first romantically linked after they met on set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. Spears later revealed in a radio interview in 2017 that it took nearly "five months" to reconnect after the shoot.