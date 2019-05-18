Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Is 'Very Sweet and Protective' of Her, Says Source

Britney Spears couldn’t be happier when she’s spending time with her loving boyfriend Sam Asghari.

On Saturday, the star was seen smiling and appeared upbeat as she left a tanning salon in Los Angeles. And just yesterday, the couple stepped out for a shopping trip in the afternoon, as the singer continues to focus on her post-treatment health.

Walking hand-in-hand, Spears, 37, and Asghari, 25, were all smiles as they picked up goods from Disney and Gap outlet stores in Thousand Oaks, California.

“Britney was in a really great mood and giggling,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She is always happy when Sam is around though.”

Although Asghari has plenty of work on his plate these days, the model and fitness trainer always spends as much time with her as possible.

“He works during the week and often has photo shoots, but tries to spend most weekends with Britney. It’s great for Britney to spend time with Sam. He takes her out for things that she loves like shopping and restaurants,” the source adds. “He is a great guy. He is always very sweet and protective of Britney.”

The couple’s outing comes after Spears praised her boyfriend on Instagram.

Spears shared three selfies of herself and Asghari on Friday. In the sweet photos, the couple wears matching white T-shirts and flashed beaming smiles for the camera.

“I love this man,” Spears captioned the post, tagging her love.

The singer has been spending quality time with the people she loves after seeking treatment at an all-encompassing wellness facility as she continues to cope with her father Jamie’s recovery after suffering a life-threatening colon rupture.

For Mother’s Day this year, Asghari applauded Spears for her strength in a sweet tribute on Instagram. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers out there doing the toughest job in the world! #tbt,” he captioned a photo of him cuddling up to his girlfriend of two years.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Spears’ also spent time with sons Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, on Mother’s Day.

“Britney loves her boys and is always so excited to see them. They mostly stay at Kevin’s house, but often visit Britney. The boys are very busy with school, sports activities and homework during the week,” a Spears family source explained to PEOPLE.

Spears’ sons have been a support system to their mother, as well, as she deals with the legal battle surrounding her conservatorship and the adjustments made to her medications.

“The boys are great. They are very smart and very polite. They both do well in school. They keep Britney up to date about school projects,” the Spears family source said. “They understand that she has an illness. They both seem well-adjusted.”

Spears and Asghari met on the set of the pop star’s 2016 “Slumber Party” music video. In January 2017, she said that she and Asghari were “basically forced” to spend time getting to know one another on the set.

“We were shooting and we were doing this scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom, and we were sitting there and we were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time,” Spears told AMP 103.7’s Fast in the Morning with Nathan Fast and Sybil Summers of their romance.

“So we were basically forced to talk to each other and he has no idea—I mean, he knows my name—but he doesn’t know me as a person. He’s like ‘What is this girl like?’ and I have no idea who the hell he is,” she recalled.

Asghari has sweetly said that he got butterflies around the iconic singer.

“I was excited that I get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time. I had butterflies,” he told Men’s Health last year.