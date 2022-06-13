Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Signed a Prenup Confirming He Won't Receive Any of Her Past Earnings

Britney Spears is making sure her assets are protected in her new marriage to Sam Asghari.

The newlyweds have signed a prenup ensuring that Asghari, 28, will not receive any of Spears' multi-million dollar fortune earned before the wedding date in the event that they split in the future, PEOPLE confirms. TMZ was first to report the news.

Spears, 40, and Asghari tied the knot at the "...Baby One More Time" singer's home in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday night, where they said "I do" in front of 60 guests.

During the ceremony, Spears walked down the aisle in a custom Atelier Versace, before changing outfits three more times throughout the night.

The wedding featured a pink floral arch flanked with hanging chandeliers, while pink florals — including garden roses, peonies and hydrangeas — also dotted the aisles where guests sat in wooden benches.

"Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress," a source previously told PEOPLE. "She cried happy tears at some moments."

Shortly after the couple announced their engagement in September, Asghari took to Instagram and joked about needing a prenup to protect his own belongings — which clearly aren't worth as much financially as Spears' earnings.

"Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup!" the actor and fitness instructor wrote on his Instagram Story. "Of course we're getting an iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase she dumps me one day."

Following the wedding, Spears shared her thoughts about the big day on Instagram. "Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!!" wrote the pop icon.

"I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE'RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄" continued Spears. "the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!!"

Over the weekend, a source told PEOPLE the pair "enjoy being newlyweds and just hanging out in L.A.," and added, "They are both very happy."

"The wedding was everything Britney could have wished for and more," continued the insider. "She loved it all."