Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Set to Marry in Intimate Wedding on Thursday: Sources

It's Britney's wedding day! Insiders tell PEOPLE Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari will walk down the aisle today

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are set to say their "I dos" today.

The music superstar, 40, and the actor and fitness trainer, 28, will marry in Los Angeles on Thursday, multiple sources tell PEOPLE, in a fairly intimate wedding attended by around 60 guests of those in their close circle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For their special day, Spears will don a dress by famed fashion house Versace, insiders say.

Their nuptials come nearly nine months after the couple announced their engagement. TMZ was first to report about their wedding date.

Spears and Asghari were first romantically linked after they met on the set of the singer's "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. They took nearly "five months" to reconnect after her video shoot, Spears said in a radio interview in 2017.

"I was like, 'He was really cute, this guy was really cute,' so I called him," Spears recalled about digging up his phone number. "He's just a really fun, funny person."

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD) Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Credit: J. Merritt/Getty

"It was the humbleness that attracted me," he said in a GQ interview in June. "She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Since then, the pair have shared sweet moments of their relationship on social media, posting cute videos and photos from their various outings including a trip to Las Vegas for Asghari's birthday in March.

Back in May, Spears teased the progress of her wedding planning on Instagram, sharing a snap of her veil. In an Instagram Story that same month, Asghari also revealed that "the big day has been set," though they are keeping it under wraps until after they've tied the knot.

Sources have previously told PEOPLE that the Iranian-born actor has "been Britney's rock for years," saying last June that "She leans on him for everything."

He was by Spears' side throughout her battle to end her 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he told PEOPLE in February 2021. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Britney Spears Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Credit: Sam Asghari Instagram

Spears shares two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

For his proposal, Asghari popped the question with a 4-carat round-cut diamond ring designed by Forever Diamonds NY's jeweler Roman Malayev. The stone was set on a platinum cathedral setting around a plain silver band.

Asghari has since said he didn't want anything "super big and super celebrity."

"I want it to represent something. I want it to come from my heart and I want it to go to someone that wasn't a big jeweler," Asghari told GQ of the rock. "It was a big company but it was a company that was willing to do it the way that I wanted it. So I designed a really beautiful ring. It's a princess cut, for a real-life princess."

He kept the proposal a surprise, not telling anyone his proposal plan in advance.