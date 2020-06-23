Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Cutest Moments Together
The couple, who've been linked since November 2016, shared their engagement news on Sept. 12
New Year, New Boo
The pair met on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video and have been romantically linked since November 2016. They rang in the New Year with each other to celebrate the arrival of 2017.
Who Let the Dogs Out?
After their initial meeting, Britney dug up Sam's phone number out of her bag nearly "five months later," she revealed in a January 2017 radio interview.
"I was like, 'He was really cute, this guy was really cute,' so I called him," she said. "He's just a really fun, funny person."
Date Night
Asghari accompanied the pop star to the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in February 2017.
Birthday Wishes
Spears wished her "baby" a happy 23rd birthday in March 2017.
Smile Big
The duo posted an adorable video bopping their heads to J. Balvin and Willy William's hit song "Mi Gente" in a psychedelic Instagram video.
"Me and my boyfriend," Spears captioned the sweet post.
Prince Charming
The pair made their fairytale romance a reality with a trip the the Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland.
Wine and Dine
In December 2017, the couple looked particularly loved-up in a Christmas-themed video that begins with a kiss and ends with a dance.
Take a Hike
Spears shared a sweet post in honor of their relationship, writing, "I've been with this man for over a year. Every day he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!! 🌈🌸❤"
Couple Workouts
"You want a hot body?" You better ... work out with your boyfriend. These two make couple workouts look easy.
Dance It Out
"Some days you've just gotta dance," Spears captioned a video of their sexy routine full of turns and dips.
Britney's 'Other Half'
In June 2018, the pair journeyed to Miami, where Spears wrote that she was "having the best time with my other half ❤️ ."
Miami Babes
Asghari captioned a photo of the pair in Miami, "305 with my Lioness."
Cuddle Time
And the couple got in some quality cuddle time! "I always have a great time with this one," Spears shared in a throwback of the trip.
Sunkissed
Spears gave her boyfriend a sweet kiss on the cheek while enjoyed the sunshine.
Pre-Show Fun
Asghari visited Spears while she was on tour in Belgium, and they — what else? — danced to celebrate.
Puppy Love
A Spears family source told PEOPLE exclusively that, "There is no question that Sam is great for Britney. He has a very positive influence on her. He is very motivated to stay healthy and fit, and they often work out together."
Asghari also often cooks healthy meals for the star, and "he is a wonderful boyfriend," the source added.
Love Is in the Air
"I love this man," Spears captioned a series of selfies in May 2019.
Red Carpet Romance
The couple shared some PDA while walking the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood red carpet in July 2019.
She's So Lucky
Spears posted a video on Instagram of Asghari cooking up a storm as she gushed about him. Spears told her Instagram followers, "I can't believe I wake up every morning to this man," adding a little wink for good measure.
She added, "Not only is my boyfriend really hot, he's probably the best chef in the world."
Plenty of Fish in the Sea
The pair had some fun in the sun (and snapped a summery selfie from the pool).
Cheer Squad
Asghari and Spears were the perfect cheerleading squad for her kids, posting a throwback of her with Asghari "watching Jayden's football game 🏈👒🍭🐯."
Romantic Sunset
This couple is almost as perfect as this evening sunset.
Giddy Up
We would 100 percent watch a Western movie based on these two and their horseback riding adventures.
Sexy Time
In honor of Asghari's birthday, Spears posted a series of sultry photos with her man.
"Happy early B-day to this man !!!!! I adore and love him so much ….. ❤️🦁 !!!! Happy Birthday @samasghari 💋💋💋 !!!!!!" Spears captioned one of the snaps.
You Make Me Feel Like Dancing
The pair did a happy dance in honor of Friday, with Spears showing off her moves and Asghari flexing his pecks.
Beach Bums
After spending time apart amid the coronavirus pandemic, Spears and Asghari reunited and hit the beach. After all, according to Spears, "All you need is love and the beach."
She Said Yes!
Surprise! Spears shared the news of her engagement to Asghari on Sept. 12, 2021 by posting a clip of herself showing off her new engagement ring on Instagram.
"I can't f------ believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!" she captioned the clip. The happy bride-to-be is seen showing off her new giant sparkler, and when asked by her now-fiancé if she likes it, she screams "yes!"