Longtime couple Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot on Thursday night in Los Angeles

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Share More Photos from Their Fairytale Wedding

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are still basking in wedding bliss.

The recently married pair shared more photos from their Thursday nuptials on social media over the weekend, including up-close glimpses at some of the sweet details.

One snapshot shared by Spears, 40, features a closer look at one Cinderella-inspired aspect: a glass slipper, with the couple's wedding date etched near the bottom: "6/9/2022."

Another photo shows the pop star sitting with her new husband and a jubilant-looking Selena Gomez, on which Asghari, 28, jokingly commented, "The best wedding I've ever been invited to 😂."

"After dancing all night I finally sat down and realized who I was 🎀🎀🎀 !!! 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🌹🌹🌹 … " Spears captioned the latter image.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the longtime couple said "I do" Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Spears wore a gown by famed fashion house Versace and walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love." (The "Lucky" hitmaker went on to share a touching video montage from the wedding, set to Haley Reinhart's cover of the Presley song.)

"I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way," Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen, told PEOPLE after the ceremony. "I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can't wait for the future they will build together."

Spears also posted photos from the celebration on Friday, revealing in the caption that she was "so nervous" she had a "panic attack" before the ceremony. Still, she wrote, "It was the most spectacular day."

The Princess of Pop added that "so many incredible people" attended their big day, and that she was "still in shock."

"@drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that's possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again 😉😉😉 and we danced 💃🏼 into the night with @ParisHilton," Spears said, also thanking those who helped create her look for the festivities. "I felt so beautiful."