During a hearing on Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny suspended Britney Spears' father as the conservator of her estate

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Left for Vacation Ahead of Conservatorship Hearing, Says Source

Britney Spears made moves to take time off for herself before her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as the conservator of her estate.

A source tells PEOPLE that the "Toxic" singer, 39, did not attend Wednesday's conservatorship hearing — during which Judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie, 69, as the conservator of his daughter's estate and appointed a new temporary replacement — because she's on vacation with fiancé Sam Asghari to destress from the legal drama.

"Britney and Sam are currently out of town on vacation," the insider says. "She wanted to take the stress off ahead of today."

The source adds, "Of course she's happy with the result of the hearing."

Britney and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, had previously asked the court to suspend Jamie and formally appoint a temporary successor — a request that was granted by Penny during the latest conservatorship hearing.

For Jamie's temporary replacement, Penny appointed CPA John Zabel, who will hold the post until Dec. 31. Of her decision, Penny said that it is "in the best interest of the conservatee, which is my goal."

Rosengart addressed a crowd outside the courtroom after Penny's decision came down, calling it "a great day for justice."

"[The next court date of] Nov. 12 will be about the termination of the entire conservatorship. It's a great day for justice. She's very happy. We're all very happy," he said.

When asked by PEOPLE if he had spoken to Britney yet, Rosengart replied, "We've been in communication. I don't get into discussions with my client. We're all happy."

While Britney has not directly addressed her legal victory, she shared a message on her Instagram shortly after the hearing, saying she was on "cloud 9."

Alongside a video herself flying a small aircraft, Britney wrote in the caption, "On cloud 9 right now 🤩☁️✈️ !!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane ✈️ !!! Geez I was scared 😳 🙄 !!!"

In addition to the video of her flying, the pop star also shared footage of the plane as she cruised over a tropical island and a photo of palm trees.

"Pssss bringing the ship 🛳 home, JL ... Stay classy beautiful people !!!!" she added. "New pics coming soon 📷😉✨ !!!!"

On his Instagram Story, Asghari, 27, celebrated the court decision news by writing, "Free Britney! Congratulations!!!!!!!!!"

"She did this," he also captioned a black-and-white portrait of a female lion. "Her fan base is called the army for a reason."

Jamie has been the conservator of Britney's estate for 13 years. Both him and Rosengart previously petitioned to end Britney's conservatorship, each claiming that it no longer served a purpose and should be terminated immediately.

While Rosengart pushed to have Jamie suspended, Britney's dad asked the court that he be allowed to step down instead. Just days before he was suspended, Jamie requested that Britney's petition for a temporary conservator be denied, in part because he and his legal team expected the conservatorship to end soon.