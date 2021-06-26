Britney Spears Vacations in Hawaii with Boyfriend Sam Asghari Days After Explosive Court Speech

The pop star made an impassioned plea to end her conservatorship during a hearing on Wednesday

Days after her revealing statement to the court regarding her conservatorship, Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari have jetted off to Hawaii for a little R&R.

The two were photographed strolling in Maui after arriving on Thursday. Asghari, 27, had previously shared video clips of him and Spears, 39, goofing around on a private jet as they traveled to the island.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Britney is excited to be back in Hawaii. It's her favorite place. She can't get enough. She would move there if she could," a source tells PEOPLE. "Sam has a career in LA though so it would be hard for him to move."



"This past week was very stressful for both of them. They are trying to enjoy a few quiet days together," the source adds.

Britney spears Britney Spears and Sam Asghai | Credit: Backgrid

Britney spears Britney Spears and Sam Asghai | Credit: Backgrid

Britney spears Britney Spears and Sam Asghai | Credit: Backgrid

The couple have been dating for nearly five years, after meeting when the model and actor appeared in the music video for Spears' song "Slumber Party."

"Sam has been Britney's rock for years. He makes sure that she eats well and works out," a source told PEOPLE earlier this week. "She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can."

He supported Spears again Wednesday when she appeared in court virtually to ask for an end to her conservatorship without undergoing a psychological evaluation. Shortly before, Asghari posted a photo of himself wearing a #FreeBritney T-shirt on his Instagram Story.

Sam Asghari Instagram Story Sam Asghari | Credit: Sam Asghari

In her lengthy statement, Spears claimed she wishes to marry and have a child with Asghari but cannot due to an IUD required by her conservators.

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children - any more children," Spears alleged.

During the hearing, Spears was not questioned by her conservators' lawyers, nor have they had the opportunity to rebut her allegations in court.

As stated by the judge on Wednesday, Spears still needs to file a formal motion to end the conservatorship.

Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari Wear Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in 2020 | Credit: twitter

In February, Asghari spoke to PEOPLE about being by Spears' side following the release of an unauthorized Hulu documentary about her life and conservatorship.