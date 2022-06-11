A source tells PEOPLE that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are "both very happy" following their recent nuptials

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Haven't Planned a Honeymoon Yet but Are 'So Happy,' Says Source

Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari was everything and more!

The couple tied the knot at the singer's home in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday night, where they said "I do" in front of 60 guests.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A source tells PEOPLE that Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, "enjoy being newlyweds and just hanging out in L.A.," adding, "They are both very happy."

"The wedding was everything Britney could have wished for and more," continues the insider. "She loved it all."

Adds the source: "They don't have a honeymoon planned yet, but Britney would love to take another trip."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Sam Asghari and Britney Spears | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

During the ceremony, Spears walked down the aisle in a custom Atelier Versace, before changing outfits three more times throughout the night.

The wedding featured a pink floral arch flanked with hanging chandeliers, while pink florals — including garden roses, peonies and hydrangeas — also dotted the aisles where guests sat in wooden benches.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

"Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress," a source previously told PEOPLE. "She cried happy tears at some moments."

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Married! All the Details

A day after her wedding, Spears shared a touching video montage of footage from the event on Instagram.

Set to Haley Reinhart's cover of "Can't Help Falling in Love" — the Elvis Presley tune that Spears walked down the aisle to — the 44-second Instagram clip offers a glimpse into the couple's special day.

The video also shows the "Circus" singer and the actor/fitness trainer getting ready as they prepare to say "I do," as well as intimate moments from the ceremony and party. At one point, Spears can be seen getting into a Cinderella-like carriage whimsically draped in greenery and blush roses, complete with a white horse.